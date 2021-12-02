ESPN Digital Sets New Sports Category Record with 120 Million U.S. Users in October

In October, ESPN Digital set a new record for most unique monthly visitors in the sports category – 120 million. ESPN’s previous best month was January 2020 with a 117.4 million, and the previous sports category record was 118.6 million in July 2021. ESPN Digital also led in total minutes, with more than the second, third and fourth ranked sports networks combined in October. ESPN Digital has recorded its highest number of visitors in nine of the past 10 months.

ESPN.com alone reached 95.2 million unique visitors, the second-highest count for the site, and on its own would be the largest entity in the Sports category.

ESPN on YouTube set an all-time high of 29.5 million unique visitors. SportsNation alone increased its unique visitors by +32% from last month.

The ESPN App saw 27.3 million users in October, recording the best month ever for the app. The previous mark was 25.4 million in September 2019. The ESPN Fantasy App once again ranked in second place in the sports category with 10.6 million users, it’s second-highest user count behind September 2019.

ESPN Social led the sports category for the seventh straight month, with a total of 371.5 million social actions generated across ESPN social accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. ESPN Social continues to be the largest brand within the Walt Disney Company, representing 63% of TWDC’s total actions (source: Shareablee).

The fastest ESPN social platform to reach the 20 million follower mark, ESPN’s TikTok account is the most engaged brand in sports and a top five brand across the entire TikTok platform.

ESPN Digital Live Shows drew 24 million total views and more than 70 million minutes watched in October. This included the launch of Debatable, ESPN’s first-ever daily multi-sport livestreamed show, which averaged 131,000 viewers per episode in October.

* Source: DMED Sports Research analysis of comScore U.S. Media Metrix Multi-Platform.

