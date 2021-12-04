ESPN Networks Dedicate Nearly 20 Hours of Live Studio Coverage to College Football Playoff Selection Day

Photos via ESPN Images

ESPN networks will dedicate nearly 20 hours of live studio coverage to College Football Playoff Selection Day, including the exclusive reveal of the teams that will be part of the 2021 College Football Playoff during the College Football Playoff Selection Show Presented by AT&T 5G at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 5.

During the four-hour show, the four College Football Playoff teams, the CFP committee’s final rankings and all the matchups of the New Year’s Six will be revealed. Across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN.com, the ESPN App and Twitter, complete analysis, reaction and reporting will emanate throughout ESPN’s studio programming.

College Football Playoff Selection Show Highlights:

College Football Playoff teams revealed at 12:15 p.m.; New Year’s Six matchups at 2:30 p.m.

Rece Davis hosts for eighth consecutive year

hosts for eighth consecutive year Kirk Herbstreit , Joey Galloway , Jesse Palmer and David Pollack join Davis at the main set

, , and join Davis at the main set Several personalities join the show, including Chris Fowler , Booger McFarland , Greg McElroy , Robert Griffin III , and Paul Finebaum . Coaches and other guests are also expected to join.

, , , , and . Coaches and other guests are also expected to join. CFP insider Heather Dinich will be live from the CFP Committee headquarters at The Gaylord Texan hotel, and ESPN will have reporters at team sites across the country, including: Alabama: Marty Smith Cincinnati: Katie George Georgia: Jen Lada Michigan: Geno Wojciechowski Notre Dame: Coley Harvey Oklahoma State/Baylor: Molly McGrath

will be live from the CFP Committee headquarters at The Gaylord Texan hotel, and ESPN will have reporters at team sites across the country, including:

Post-Selection Reaction on ESPN

From 4-7 p.m., Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction Presented by Capital One will continue the discussion of the College Football Playoff, the New Year’s Six and the entire bowl picture. Matt Barrie hosts with Tom Luginbill, Rod Gilmore and McElroy.

In primetime, the two-and-half hour special Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown Presented by Capital One (8:30 – 11 p.m.) will feature host Joe Tessitore joined by analysts McElroy, Griffin, Dusty Dvoracek and Todd McShay.

Wake Up Sunday Morning to CFP Analysis on SportsCenter and Championship Drive

A three-hour Championship Drive: Rankings Countdown Presented by AT&T 5G airs at 9 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPNU with McFarland, Galloway, Palmer and Fowler joining host Kevin Negandhi. Nicole Briscoe and Randy Scott will host the 7 a.m. SportsCenter on ESPN and will be joined by college football analysts, including CFP insider Dinich. The two shows will project what will happen later in the day, with interviews and news from various reporters around the country.

ESPN’s Multi-Platform Selection Day Coverage includes:

Sunday NFL Countdown: College football analysts Herbstreit, Pollack and Galloway are slated to join the network’s popular NFL pregame show (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN) to talk about the upcoming CFP reveal.

College football analysts Herbstreit, Pollack and Galloway are slated to join the network’s popular NFL pregame show (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN) to talk about the upcoming CFP reveal. Rankings Reaction presented by Cheez-It: Hosts Jason Fitz , Christine Williamson , and Mike Golic, Jr. will break down the final rankings with an array of guests at 1 p.m. The one-hour digital show will stream live to ESPN’s YouTube channel, Twitter feed, and Facebook page, as well as the ESPN App.

Hosts , , and will break down the final rankings with an array of guests at 1 p.m. The one-hour digital show will stream live to ESPN’s YouTube channel, Twitter feed, and Facebook page, as well as the ESPN App. College Networks: Both SEC Network and ACC Network will offer bowl specials on Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, previewing their conference’s postseason.

Both SEC Network and ACC Network will offer bowl specials on Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, previewing their conference’s postseason. ESPN.com: Comprehensive news and analysis throughout Selection Day, breaking down the playoff field and bowl matchups, including: Dinich will report from the CFP Committee headquarters in Grapevine, Texas Andrea Adelson will be on-site with Cincinnati as the Bearcats look to make history as the first Group of 5 team to make the Playoff Mark Schlabach offers a first-look at the CFP Semifinal matchups Adam Rittenberg predicts the score of every bowl game (ESPN+)

Comprehensive news and analysis throughout Selection Day, breaking down the playoff field and bowl matchups, including:



College Football Playoff Selection Day Programming Schedule – Sunday, Dec. 5

Time (ET) Programming Network Hosts/Analysts 7 a.m. SportsCenter * ESPN Hosts: Briscoe, Scott

Analysts: Dinich 9 a.m. Championship Drive: Rankings Countdown Presented by AT&T 5G ESPN2/ESPNU Host: Negandhi

Analysts: Fowler, Galloway, McFarland, Palmer 9 a.m. Sunday NFL Countdown * ESPN Analysts: Herbstreit, Pollack, Galloway Noon College Football Playoff Selection Show Presented by AT&T 5G ESPN Host: Davis

Analysts: Fowler, Galloway, Herbstreit, McElroy, McFarland, Palmer, Pollack 4 p.m. Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction Presented by Capital One ESPN Host: Barrie

Analysts: Gilmore, Luginbill, McElroy 6 p.m. SEC Now: College Football Bowl Special SEC Network Host: Nowkhah

Analysts: Doering, Chizik, Watson 7 p.m. SportsCenter * ESPN 8 p.m. The Huddle: Selection Day Special ACC Network Host: Cornette

Analysts: Mac Lain, Manuel, Richt 8:30 p.m. Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown Presented by Capital One ESPN Host: Tessitore

Analysts: McElroy, Griffin, Dvoracek, McShay

* Segments dedicated to CFP discussion

– 30 –