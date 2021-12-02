ESPN Play-by-Play Commentator Beth Mowins to Become the First Woman to Call an NBA Regular-Season Game on ESPN This Friday

Mowins Joins Analyst Jeff Van Gundy and Reporter Cassidy Hubbarth to Call Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

The 18-3 Suns face the 18-3 Warriors for the Second Time this Week

Schedule Update: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Added to December 17 Slate

Veteran play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins will make history this Friday, December 3, as she becomes the first woman to call an NBA regular-season game on ESPN. Mowins will join analyst Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth to provide commentary for the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks game at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mowins has a long, storied history of firsts, including becoming the first woman to provide play-by-play for an NFL game in 30 years (ESPN’s Monday Night Football, 2017) and the first woman to call a Chicago Cubs game (2021).

The second half of the Friday night ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm tips off at 10 p.m. when three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul and the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns. Both teams currently hold an 18-3 record, sitting in the top two spots in the Western Conference. After defeating the Warriors earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns are currently on a 10-game winning streak. Play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco will call the action from Chase Center with analyst Mark Jackson and journalist Malika Andrews will report from the sidelines. Suns vs. Warriors replaces the previously scheduled Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers matchup.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, starring high-profile analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, and host Mike Greenberg, will precede the doubleheader and give the Toyota Halftime report. The team will provide comprehensive previews of both matchups and discuss the top headlines around the league. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Fri, Dec. 3 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Beth Mowins, Jeff Van Gundy Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Ryan Ruocco, Mark Jackson, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN NBA Schedule Update:

ESPN will televise the Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves game on Friday, December 17 beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Lakers vs. Timberwolves will replace the previously scheduled Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans matchup.

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s new hour-long NBA studio show, airs weeks at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, Monica McNutt, JJ Redick, Zach Lowe, Mark Spears and Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN.com

Although there’s nothing inherently magical about the 20-game mark, which the San Antonio Spurs will become the last team to reach it on Thursday, it is conveniently about the point where the season’s results have historically become as predictive as our preseason expectations. ESPN Senior Writer Kevin Pelton dove into the first quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

