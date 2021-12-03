ESPN Releases Special Issue Magazine Featuring Tom Brady

ESPN has released a special issue magazine featuring Tom Brady, on newsstands Friday. The 100-page issue serves as a companion guide to the exclusive ESPN+ documentary series, Man In The Arena: Tom Brady, and is devoted to chronicling Brady’s legendary career. Produced in partnership with Meredith Premium Publishing, the issue can be bought wherever magazines are sold.

The issue includes 14 of the best stories ESPN has ever written on Tom Brady, curated from ESPN’s archives, including features and essays from ESPN senior writers Seth Wickersham, Kevin Van Valkenburg, Bill Barnwell, and Tim Keown, as well as New England Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.

In “The Fighter,” an original essay, Wickersham provides new insight on Brady and his career. The issue also includes over 70 photos capturing the highs, lows and most intimate moments of Brady’s career and life, dating back to his college career at Michigan, and an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Man In The Arena, co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, 199 Productions, and NFL Films.

-30-