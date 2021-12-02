ESPN Signs On-air Analyst Erin Dolan to Multi-Year Contract

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract with sports betting analyst Erin Dolan. Dolan, who had a prior stint with ESPN in 2017, returns as an on-air sports betting analyst.

Dolan will contribute sports betting content across a variety of programs and platforms. She will be a regular on daily sports betting news and information programs, Daily Wager, Bet and the Daily Wager podcast, among others. Her on-air debut is set for Dec. 2 on Daily Wager.

“During the time I was in college and an active ESPN intern, sports betting was not a career path a broadcast professional would even think of pursuing. It was just too niche,” Dolan said. “Fast forward more than four years later, sports betting content is exploding and I am entering the doors of ESPN once again, but this time as a sports betting analyst. I am thrilled that I get the opportunity to grow my career at ESPN and I am so grateful they are betting on me.”

Prior to rejoining ESPN, Dolan was on-air talent at FanDuel and PointsBet, creating sports betting content across their social channels and various programming. Additionally, she co-hosted a weekly YouTube and Twitch show, “Girls Who Bet,” was part of B/R Betting’s, “The Group Chat,” and hosted “The Early Line” weekdays from 7-9 a.m. ET on SiriusXM.

Before entering the sports betting world, Dolan was a sports reporter at PHL17 in Philadelphia and a sideline reporter for the Philadelphia Wings. She graduated summa cum laude from Penn State University in 2018 with a broadcast journalism degree. Dolan will continue to reside on the east coast with ESPN.

