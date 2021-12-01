ESPN to Carry Every First and Second Round Match of 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, Dec. 2-4
- More than 45 Matches Exclusively on ESPN+; No. 2 Seed Texas Plays Live on Longhorn Network
ESPN’s season-long coverage of women’s collegiate volleyball continues this week, Dec. 2-4, with every first and second round match of the sport’s marquee event, the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, airing on an ESPN platform.
More than 45 matches will be presented exclusively on ESPN+, the Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading sport streaming service, while matches featuring No. 2 seed Texas will be available on Longhorn Network. First and second round action begins Thursday, Dec. 2, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4.
All matchups will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.
Louisville enters the NCAA Championship as the top seed while state rival Kentucky, the No. 7 seed, is the defending national champion.
Matches will originate from the campus sites of the top-16 seeds in the tournament:
- Louisville
- Texas
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
- Purdue
- Kentucky
- Georgia Tech
- Ohio State
- Nebraska
- BYU
- Minnesota
- UCLA
- Creighton
- Washington
- Florida
The full bracket can be found here.
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:
Site: Florida
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 2
|4:30 p.m.
|South Alabama vs. Miami
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M vs. No. 16 Florida
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Purdue
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 2
|4:30 p.m.
|Dayton vs. Marquette
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Illinois State vs. No. 6 Purdue
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|5 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Texas
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 2
|5 p.m.
|Rice vs. San Diego
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Sacred Heart vs. No. 2 Texas
|LHN
|Second Round
|Dec, Fri 3
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|TBD
Site: Baylor
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Northern Colorado vs. Washington State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. No. 5 Baylor
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Creighton
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Kansas vs. Oregon
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Creighton
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Louisville
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|4 p.m.
|Ball State vs. Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UIC vs. No. 1 Louisville
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|6 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Pittsburgh
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|4 p.m.
|Townson vs. Penn State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UMBC vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Georgia Tech
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|4:30 p.m.
|South Carolina vs. Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Citadel vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Kentucky
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|5 p.m.
|West Virginia vs. Illinois
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 7 Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|5 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Ohio State
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|5 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. Tennessee
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Howard vs. No. 9 Ohio State
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|6 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Wisconsin
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|5:30 p.m.
|FGCU vs. Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Colgate vs. No. 4 Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Nebraska
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|5:30 p.m.
|Kansas State vs. Florida State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Campbell vs. No. 10 Nebraska
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Minnesota
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|5:30 p.m.
|Iowa State vs. Stanford
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|South Dakota vs. No. 12 Minnesota
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: BYU
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|6 p.m.
|Utah Valley vs. Utah
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Boise State vs. No. 11 BYU
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: UCLA
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Pepperdine vs. UCF
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Fairfield vs. No. 13 UCLA
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|10 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Washington
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Hawaii vs. Mississippi State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Brown vs. No. 15 Washington
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 4
|10 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
