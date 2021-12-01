ESPN to Carry Every First and Second Round Match of 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, Dec. 2-4

More than 45 Matches Exclusively on ESPN+; No. 2 Seed Texas Plays Live on Longhorn Network

ESPN’s season-long coverage of women’s collegiate volleyball continues this week, Dec. 2-4, with every first and second round match of the sport’s marquee event, the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, airing on an ESPN platform.

More than 45 matches will be presented exclusively on ESPN+, the Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading sport streaming service, while matches featuring No. 2 seed Texas will be available on Longhorn Network. First and second round action begins Thursday, Dec. 2, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4.

All matchups will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.

Louisville enters the NCAA Championship as the top seed while state rival Kentucky, the No. 7 seed, is the defending national champion.

Matches will originate from the campus sites of the top-16 seeds in the tournament:

Louisville Texas Pittsburgh Wisconsin Baylor Purdue Kentucky Georgia Tech Ohio State Nebraska BYU Minnesota UCLA Creighton Washington Florida

The full bracket can be found here.

2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:

Site: Florida

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 2 4:30 p.m. South Alabama vs. Miami ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida A&M vs. No. 16 Florida ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 3 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Purdue

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 2 4:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Marquette ESPN+ 7 p.m. Illinois State vs. No. 6 Purdue ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 3 5 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Texas

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 2 5 p.m. Rice vs. San Diego ESPN+ 8 p.m. Sacred Heart vs. No. 2 Texas LHN Second Round Dec, Fri 3 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches TBD

Site: Baylor

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 2 5:30 p.m. Northern Colorado vs. Washington State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. No. 5 Baylor ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 3 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Creighton

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 2 5:30 p.m. Kansas vs. Oregon ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Creighton ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 3 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Louisville

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 4 p.m. Ball State vs. Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. UIC vs. No. 1 Louisville ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Pittsburgh

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 4 p.m. Townson vs. Penn State ESPN+ 7 p.m. UMBC vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Georgia Tech

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 4:30 p.m. South Carolina vs. Western Kentucky ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Citadel vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Kentucky

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 5 p.m. West Virginia vs. Illinois ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 7 Kentucky ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 5 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Ohio State

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 5 p.m. North Carolina vs. Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m. Howard vs. No. 9 Ohio State ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Wisconsin

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 5:30 p.m. FGCU vs. Texas Tech ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colgate vs. No. 4 Wisconsin ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Nebraska

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 5:30 p.m. Kansas State vs. Florida State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Campbell vs. No. 10 Nebraska ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 4 8:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Minnesota

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 5:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Stanford ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Dakota vs. No. 12 Minnesota ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: BYU

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 6 p.m. Utah Valley vs. Utah ESPN+ 9 p.m. Boise State vs. No. 11 BYU ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: UCLA

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 7:30 p.m. Pepperdine vs. UCF ESPN+ 10 p.m. Fairfield vs. No. 13 UCLA ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Washington

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 3 7:30 p.m. Hawaii vs. Mississippi State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Brown vs. No. 15 Washington ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 4 10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

-30-

Media Contact:

Kimberly Elchlepp: [email protected] and @kimelchlepp