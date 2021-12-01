ESPN’s Can’t-Miss Mornings: Get Up Sets All-Time Viewership Record; First Take Sees Most-Watched Month Since Jan. 2020

ESPN’s signature morning shows Get Up, with Mike Greenberg, and First Take, with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose, continue to lead the network to morning success with significant year-over-year growth in Nov., including Get Up’s most-watched month on record, according to Nielsen. From 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET, both shows propelled ESPN to be the top cable network among people 18-34.

“Get Up and First Take continue to bring top level information, insight and entertainment for our fans. Making the four hour block appointment television,” said David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, NBA & studio production. “Beyond the 8 a.m.-12 p.m. viewership success, segments from both shows also perform extremely well with fans across social and digital channels, expanding their reach in meaningful ways.”

In Nov., Get Up celebrated its most-watched month on record, averaging 433,000 viewers, an increase of 27 percent from Nov. 2020. After coming off a 23 percent year-over-year increase in Oct., Nov. marks the show’s ninth consecutive month of year-over-year viewership increases. Since April 2021, Get Up has been up in viewership every month at least 20 percent from the same timeframe in 2020.

First Take also marks its highest monthly audience in almost two years (since Jan. 2020), averaging 451,000 viewers, a 19 percent increase from last year. November also beats the previous high for that 22-month window set in Oct. 2021 and adds to the show’s continued success with year-over-year growth in six of the last seven months.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Jay Jay Nesheim, Get Up – [email protected]

Michael Skarka, First Take – [email protected]