ESPN’s College Football Playoff MegaCast Returns, Nearly 40 Presentations of New Year’s Six Games

ESPN boasts eight presentations of each College Football Playoff Semifinal courtesy of the network’s signature CFP MegaCast production on Friday, Dec. 31. In total, nearly 40 presentations will be available across the New Year’s Six, peaking with the CFP Semifinals as the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic highlights No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m. ET) and the Capital One Orange Bowl features No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia (7:30 p.m.).

Across all New Year’s Six games, ESPN will provide fans with three dozen different presentations across the six preeminent bowls. ESPN’s entire offering of the New Year’s Six is a preview of its presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m.

Additional New Year’s Six Matchups:

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State

No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

Technology at the Forefront of CFP Semifinals MegaCast

The College Football Playoff Semifinals MegaCast kicks off with ESPN airing the traditional telecast, which features the network’s innovative technology combined with unique vantage points, providing fans with a state-of-the-art presentation. More than 50 cameras will be deployed inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Featured in at least one of the CFP semifinals will be:

AllCam: Captures the entire field at all times

Captures the entire field at all times Eight End Zone Pylon Cams: Cameras inside all eight pylons

Cameras inside all eight pylons First and Ten: Cameras at multiple angles of the first down line

Alternate Presentations (all available on the ESPN App):

Command Center (ESPN2): A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action.

A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action. Skycast (ESPNU): The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. Replays will be shown regularly throughout this presentation. Anish Shroff and Roddy Jones will help guide the action.

The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. Replays will be shown regularly throughout this presentation. and will help guide the action. All-22 (ESPNEWS): Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop while listening to the ESPN Radio call.

CFP Semifinal Halftime Marching Bands on ESPN App

New in 2021, the halftime marching band performances at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the Capital One Orange Bowl will be available on the ESPN App. The sights and sounds of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, Cincinnati’s Bearcat Band, the Michigan Marching Band and Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band will be streaming live from their respective College Football Playoff semifinals via the All-22 view.

New Year’s Six Set for Several Alternate Presentations

Both Command Center and Skycast will also be available on the ESPN App for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, as ESPN provides multi-platform presentations for the New Year’s Six. Additionally, the Command Center for the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X will be simulcast on ESPN2.

Cinemark and ESPN Team Up to Bring CFP to Big Screen

This postseason, fans can catch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship, at select U.S. theatres thanks to Cinemark and ESPN. More details.

Cast of Commentators Set for CFP Semifinals

In addition to multiple presentations, fans will be able to hear the call of the CFP Semifinals from a multitude of broadcast teams:

Main Telecast (ESPN): Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge will call the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. In primetime, ESPN’s lead Saturday Night Football crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be joined by Marty Smith in Miami for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge will call the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. In primetime, ESPN’s lead Saturday Night Football crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be joined by Marty Smith in Miami for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. ESPN Radio (ESPN App): The broadcast is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Cotton Bowl: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons Orange Bowl: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich



Hometown Audio Feed: Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast of each of the four teams, with their audio feed synced up with ESPN’s presentation. This MegaCast feed is made possible in conjunction with Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD, Georgia Bulldog Sports Network, Cincinnati Bearcats Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD AND 700 WLW and Michigan Wolverines Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD.

Alabama (SEC Network & ESPN App): Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson Georgia (SEC Network & ESPN App): Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley Cincinnati (ESPN App): Dan Hoard, Jim Kelly Jr. and Mo Egger Michigan (ESPN App): Jim Brandstatter, Dan Dierdorf and Doug Karsch



ESPN Deportes (ESPN App): Spanish-language call with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Tapa Nava in Arlington, and Javier Trejo, Ramiro Pruneda and Rebeca Landa in Miami Gardens.

Further details regarding ACC Network’s and SEC Network’s additional coverage surrounding their respective postseasons were also announced on Tuesday.

Complete details regarding the College Football Playoff National Championship MegaCast offerings will be released following the CFP Semifinals. For a full schedule of ESPN’s college football postseason coverage, please visit ESPN Press Room.