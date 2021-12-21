ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers 15.9 Million Viewers for Second Consecutive Week

Vikings-Bears: Most-Watched MNF Week 15 Game in a Decad

December to Remember: MNF Weeks 13, 14, and 15 Have Generated Three of MNF’s Four Most-Watched Games This Season

Season-to-Date: MNF Up 12% from 2020 and 8% from 2019 Seasons

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 15 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears (Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET) registered more than 15.9 million viewers (ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes), the second consecutive week MNF has generated an audience approaching 16 million. The 15,841,000 viewers on ESPN and ABC is MNF’s highest Week 15 audience since 2011, including up 20% from 2020 (Pittsburgh at Cincinnati) and 39% from 2019 (Indianapolis at New Orleans). For the season, Monday Night Football has been up in 12 of 15 weeks.

Monday Night Football has achieved three of its four best audiences in December, beginning with 14.9 million in Week 13 (New England at Buffalo) and then continuing with 15.9 million in Weeks 14 (Los Angeles at Arizona) and 15. The 17 million viewers for the season-opening overtime thriller (Baltimore at Las Vegas), airing on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2, remains the highest audience of the season.

Through the entire season, Monday Night Football is now averaging 13.5 million viewers, up 12% from 2020 and up 8% from 2019.

Viewership reported by Nielsen for ESPN includes streaming audience across some ESPN, NFL and Yahoo Sports properties; audience figures for ESPN+ are not included in the audience reporting.

Please note: ESPN Deportes is not included in season-to-date averages

Additional Vikings-Bears Superlatives:

Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast and ESPN was the most-viewed network (broadcast and cable) of the night among key demos: Men 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, as well as persons 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 on ESPN.

Monday Night Football was the most-viewed telecast and ABC was the most-watched network (broadcast and cable) of the night among households, viewers, M55+ and P55+

Monday Night Football continues with the streaking Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints (Dec. 27, 8 p.m.), as both teams enter Week 16 with identical 7-7 records and firmly in the AFC and NFC Playoff races, respectively. The Dolphins have won six in row, while the Saints have won back-to-back games. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters will be at the Caesars Superdome for the call.

This week’s NFL Turning Point, which premieres each Wednesday and breaks down pivotal moments from NFL Sundays that define the outcome of each game, features:

Indianapolis Colts win over New England Patriots: A look at Jonathan Taylor’s final touchdown

A look at Jonathan Taylor’s final touchdown Green Bay Packers win over Baltimore Ravens: Focuses on Huntley and the decision to go for two

Focuses on Huntley and the decision to go for two Miami Dolphins win over New York Jets: With Tua Tagovailoa mic’d up, the show also features Devante Parker’s one-handed touchdown

In addition to NFL Turning Point, ESPN+ also offers weekly episodes of NFL PrimeTime, NFL Matchup, and The Fantasy Show.

