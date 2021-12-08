ESPN’s Monday Night Football Featuring New England at Buffalo Registers 15 Million Viewers; Most-Watched MNF Game Since Season Opener

MNF’ s Best Week 13 Audience Since 2013

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Grows Audience, Registers 1.63 Million Viewers

Season-to-Date: Monday Night Football Up 11% from 2020 and 4% from 2019

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 13 presentation featuring the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills (Dec. 6, 8 p.m. ET) delivered an audience of 14,970,000 viewers (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes), as fans watched a historically windy game in Western New York. The 14.9 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2 is MNF’s best audience since its 2021 season opener (Baltimore at Las Vegas) and MNF’s top Week 13 audience since 2013, besting last season’s audience by 3% (Buffalo vs. San Francisco) and 2019’s (Minnesota at Seattle) by 2%. Both this season’s Week 1 and 2020’s Week 13 game were simulcast nationally on ABC.



Now, season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 13.2 million viewers a game, up 11% from 2020 and 4% from 2019.

Please note: ESPN Deportes is not included in season-to-date averages

Peyton and Eli Audience Up from Brothers’ Previous Game

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli added to their debut season superlatives, as 1.63 million viewers tuned in to the telecast, up from their last appearance (1.575 million viewers for Giants at Buccaneers). Peyton and Eli now hold ESPN’s record for the seven most-watched alternate telecasts (2014 – present).

Viewership reported by Nielsen for ESPN and ESPN2 includes streaming audience across ESPN, NFL and Yahoo Sports properties.

Additional Highlights for Patriots-Bills:

Additional Highlights for Patriots-Bills: Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast of the night among households, viewers and all key demos: Men 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 as well as persons 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 on ESPN. Monday Night Football also helped ESPN become the most-watched network (broadcast and cable) in primetime among households, viewers and the same key male and people demos, including 55+



Monday Night Football Continues with NFC West Showdown

Monday Night Football continues in Week 14 when the Los Angeles Rams travel to the Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 13, 8 p.m.), in a key NFC West showdown. The Cardinals sit atop the NFC, while the Rams trail their division foe by two games. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for the call.

NFL on ESPN+

This week’s NFL Turning Point, which premieres each Wednesday and breaks down pivotal moments from NFL Sundays that define the outcome of each game, features:

Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over Baltimore Ravens: Look back at the Ravens’ two-point try – a stunning end to a great game.

Look back at the Ravens’ two-point try – a stunning end to a great game. Kansas City Chiefs’ win over Denver Broncos: Sorenson breaks the game open with a pick six.

Sorenson breaks the game open with a pick six. Los Angeles Chargers’ win over Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals drive for a go-ahead score, but great defensive penetration leads to a scoop and score which turns the tide for the Bolts.

In addition to NFL Turning Point, ESPN+ also offers weekly episodes of NFL PrimeTime and The Fantasy Show.

