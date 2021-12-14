ESPN’s Presentation of Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday in Week 18 Set to Debut; Simulcast on ABC and ESPN+

Both Matchups Will Have Playoff Implications, Announced After Week 17

MNF: Doubleheader Saturday Broadcasters: Monday Night Football ’s Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters, John Parry ESPN’s Most-Veteran Football Tandem and College Football Lead Commentators Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, along with NFL Live Host Laura Rutledge

ABC and ESPN+ Simulcast Five NFL Games, including NFL Super Wild Card, in Six Weeks

ESPN will premiere Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday on January 8 (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), a conclusion to the network’s coverage of the biggest season ever and a launch into its new Monday night NFL Super Wild Card presentation on January 17 (8:15 p.m.). ABC and ESPN+ will simulcast ESPN’s offerings of both the Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday and the Super Wild Card matchup with ESPN Deportes airing the Spanish-language telecast of all three games. In addition to ESPN+, the games will also be streamed across ESPN, ABC and NFL digital properties, and on mobile via participating club properties and Yahoo Sports.

ESPN’s new Week 18 doubleheader – part of the NFL Season Finale – is a vital component of the new landmark media rights agreement between Disney/ESPN and NFL announced in March. The Monday night NFL Super Wild Card rights were acquired through a separate deal announced in October.

The matchups for Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday will be announced by the NFL after Week 17. Both games will have playoff implications (e.g. involving teams playing to stay alive for a Wild Card berth, Division title, conference seeding, first round bye, etc).

ESPN will have two broadcast booths for Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday. The voices of Monday Night Football – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry – will call one game, as the group concludes their second regular season and prepares to call ESPN’s NFL Super Wild Card game. ESPN’s most-seasoned football broadcast booth and top college football tandem – Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit – will also call a game, as the pair works their second NFL game in as many years (Pittsburgh at NY Giants – September 2020). Laura Rutledge will join the broadcast duo as the reporter, the NFL Live host’s third NFL game assignment. Fowler and Herbstreit, who have announced games as a pair since 2014 and worked together for more than 25 years, will also call the College Football Playoff National Championship two days later (Monday, Jan. 10).

ESPN will lead into Saturday’s Week 18 action with a special edition of NFL Countdown on ESPN and ABC, beginning at 3 p.m.

ABC and ESPN+ to Simulcast Monday Night Football’s Main Presentation in Week 15

ABC and ESPN+’s simulcast of both the Week 18 doubleheader and NFL Super Wild Card game will conclude a stretch of five NFL games available on both networks in a six-week span. Last night’s Monday Night Football Week 14 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals (December 13) and next week’s Week 15 matchup featuring the Minnesota Vikings at the Chicago Bears (December 20) was and is available on both networks. ESPN Deportes provides the Spanish-language telecast to every Monday Night Football matchup.

More on ESPN’s Super NFL Wild Card MegaCast, which includes Peyton and Eli, will be announced.

NFL Week Date Time (ET) Matchup Networks Week 15 Mon, Dec 20 8 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Week 16 Mon, Dec 27 8 p.m. Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints ESPN, ESPN Deportes Week 17 Mon, Jan 3 8 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Week 18 Sat, Jan 8 4:30 p.m. TBA ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 8:15 p.m. TBA ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wild Card Mon, Jan 17 8:15 p.m. TBA ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

