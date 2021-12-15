ESPN’s Weekly Live NBA Game Coverage Tips Off With Lakers vs. Mavericks Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET

Curry and the Warriors Face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics Friday

Hoop Streams Returns to the Sidelines Friday

ESPN’s weekly live NBA game coverage presented by State Farm tips off tonight with a Wednesday night doubleheader. In the first half of the doubleheader, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks. Mike Breen will call the action from American Airlines Center with analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy and sideline reporter Jorge Sedano. The matchup will air exclusively on ESPN in the Dallas market. At 10 p.m., the Utah Jazz, starring Donovan Mitchell, host the LA Clippers, starring Paul George. Mark Jones and eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter will provide commentary from courtside.

Game coverage continues on Friday, December 17, with a second doubleheader. Beginning 7:30 p.m., Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with Hall-of-Fame analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

The second half of the doubleheader tips off at 10 p.m. when James and the Lakers return to ESPN to face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins will call the action from Target Center with NBA Champion and analyst Richard Jefferson.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede Wednesday and Friday’s doubleheaders live from ESPN’s Seaport Studios with analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose, and host Mike Greenberg. The team will provide comprehensive previews for both nights and discuss the top headlines around the league. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Hoop Streams

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show, will return Friday at 7p.m., ahead of Warriors vs. Celtics. Cassidy Hubbarth will host the show live from Boston’s TD Garden with David Jacoby and Gary Striewski, featuring special guest appearances. The show is available on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube platforms. Hoop Streams previews the game action and provides expert commentary from analysts and reporters on the most compelling stories in the league.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Dec. 15 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Mark Jones, Vince Carter ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Dec. 17 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Beth Mowins, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s hour-long NBA studio show, airs weeks at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, JJ Redick, Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. Each day, the cast discusses the top NBA storylines and previews the biggest matchups of the day.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, the Dallas Mavericks struck gold when drafting Luka Dončić, but despite individual and on-court success, the past three years have been tumultuous. Tim MacMahon outlines the dysfunction and turmoil between then-coach Rick Carlisle and an organization that has always centered around its owner and superstars.

Coming this week, Brian Windhorst examines how superstars like James Harden and Trae Young are adapting and reclaiming their verve midway through the season despite the NBA’s new in-game rules. In addition, Kevin Arnovitz unpacks the variables that are bridging the Warriors, the most dominant team of the 2010s, into a possible new dynastic run in the 2020s.

ICYMI:

With Steph Curry now the record holder for most 3-pointers, how far can he push the top spot — and who can ever hope to catch him? Kevin Pelton projects where Curry could go, and which young stars are poised for an eventual run.

How did Steph Curry become the all-time 3-point GOAT? Kirk Goldsberry investigates the art and science of Curry as he sits at the precipice of breaking Ray Allen’s career 3-point record.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

