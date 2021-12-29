Exclusively on ESPN: Alesso-Katy Perry Music Video “When I’m Gone” to Debut at Halftime of 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship January 10

ESPN will give a worldwide audience the first-ever look at the “When I’m Gone” music video from global superstars Alesso and Katy Perry in a never-been-done way for the network. The video will debut during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, taking place Monday, January 10 on ESPN. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET. You can see the teaser here.

ESPN has made big splashes during halftime performances in the past, with notable performances from Grammy-winning artists Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons. This year is the first time ESPN has ever dropped a global music video within a live broadcast.

“The National Championship is the perfect stage to infuse breakthrough music into our broadcast,” said Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN. “Collaborating with world-renowned artists Alesso and Katy Perry to create a big-time halftime experience for fans will only add to this cultural moment.”

“When I’m Gone” marks the first collaboration between the artists, who teased their partnership earlier this month on social media. The lyric video debuted today on Alesso’s YouTube page, but fans will have to wait a little longer for the January 10 music video premiere.

“We are so excited for Alesso and Katy Perry’s music video to premiere in a first of its kind campaign with ESPN,” said Gabriela Henriques, Director Creative Sync & Sports Marketing at CMG. “This is a stellar example of the synergy between music and sports, and how intertwined they are in today’s culture. There isn’t a better event than halftime of the College Football National Championship to debut a song like “When I’m Gone.””

Perry isn’t a stranger to major college football; she was the College GameDay guest picker in 2014 for the Alabama-Ole Miss game. The national championship takes place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

“When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them,” Perry said. “ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.”

“I’m so thrilled that “When I’m Gone” is finally out. We’ve been waiting the whole year to share it with all of you,” Alesso said. “I’m honored to collaborate with Katy on such an amazing dance record, and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special.”

-30-