Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Four National Hockey League Games on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 10

Tuesday, December 7: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks vs. Buffalo Sabres

Friday, December 10: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils

Out-of-market games on ESPN+ continue all season, 46 games this week

Tuesday’s Predators vs. Red Wings and Friday’s Penguins vs. Capitals available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+

The National Hockey League (NHL) on ESPN+ and Hulu continues this week with four exclusive national games – two games Tuesday night and two more on Friday night. In addition, 46 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.*

Tuesday night’s exclusive games include the Nashville Predators (13-10-1) visiting the red hot Detroit Red Wings (13-9-3) on a five-game win streak at 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Mich. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play commentary with Cassie Campbell-Pascall as analyst. At 7:30 p.m. ET, John Buccigross will call play-by-play with analyst Ryan Callahan, when the Buffalo Sabres (8-13-3) host the Anaheim Ducks (13-8-4) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Studio coverage for both games on Tuesday night will be hosted by Arda Öcal with analyst Kevin Weekes.

On Friday evening, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-5) make their exclusive ESPN+ Hockey Night debut with the Washington Capitals (15-4-6) and Alex Ovechkin, who notched his 750th career goal (video) over the weekend. The Metropolitan Division showdown will also feature a “Star Watch” alternate feed on ESPN+, with isolated cameras and stats on Crosby and Ovechkin throughout the game.

Bob Wischusen will be on the call with analyst Ray Ferraro and Emily Kaplan reporting rinkside from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. at 7 p.m. ET. Friday’s second game features the Nashville Predators (13-10-1) visiting the New Jersey Devils (9-9-4) at the Prudential Center at 7:30 p.m. ET, with John Buccigross on play-by-play, Dominic Moore joining as analyst and AJ Mlezcko reporting from the ice. Arda Öcal will host studio coverage for the two Friday night games with analysts Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Dec. 7 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Anaheim Ducks vs. Buffalo Sabres Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ryan Callahan Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes Friday Dec. 10 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, John Tortorella 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Dominic Moore Reporter: AJ Mlezcko Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, John Tortorella

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings game at 7 p.m. ET will be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Kenneth Garay and analyst Carlos Rossell. Friday’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals matchup will be available in Spanish at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Eitan Benezra and analyst Toño Valle.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 46 out-of-market games this week that include a key Atlantic Division matchup with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (15-5-4) and the surging Toronto Maple Leafs (17-7-2) facing off on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl-led Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0) host two compelling matchups, including a visit from the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild (17-6-1) on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, and a Saturday night game with the Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-1) at 10 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the Atlantic-leading Florida Panthers (17-4-3) head to the Rockies to meet the Colorado Avalanche (12-7-2) at 8 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross will air at the regularly scheduled time on Thursday, December 9, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. Arda Öcal will host the show on Tuesday with Kevin Weekes adding analysis. Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella will join Öcal on Friday for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

On Friday (12/9) – Generation Crosby: What the NHL’s young stars learned by watching Sid (ESPN+ Premium Article)

NHL goaltender confidence index (ESPN+ Premium Article)

NHL execs chime in on top trade targets, positions in demand and more (ESPN+ Premium Article)

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App.

