GEICO State Champions Bowl Series to Air Live on ESPNU, December 17-18

High School Football State Champions from Ariz., Fla., Ga., and Wash. selected to participate

Event returns to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas

The GEICO State Champions Bowl Series will air live on ESPNU, Friday & Saturday, Dec. 17-18. On Friday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET, Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School, the FHSA 3A state champion from Hollywood, Fla., will play Highland High School, the AIA 6A state champion from Gilbert, Ariz. In the second game, on Saturday at 4 p.m., Collins Hill High School, the GHSA 7A state champion from Suwanee, Ga. will play Graham-Kapowsin High School, the WIAA 4A state champion from Graham, Wash.

The event, which allows high school football state champions from different states to compete in postseason bowl games, returns to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. ESPN play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analyst Craig Haubert will call both games.

The AIA (Arizona), FHSAA (Florida), GHSA (Georgia), NIAA (Nevada), UHSAA (Utah) and WIAA (Washington) have approved their member schools to participate in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series Matchups:

(Player Rankings are per the ESPN 300 (class of 2022) and ESPN Jr300 (class of 2023)

Friday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 p.m.: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Highland (Ariz.)

Chaminade-Madonna claimed their sixth overall Florida state championship this season with the FHSAA 3A state title. No. 68 Sr. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. – DE and Sr. Ryan Turner – CB are both Ohio State commits and their junior and sophomore classes add even more talent and depth. Key wins this season for the Lions came over Buford (Ga.), the 6A Georgia state champion, and against Berkeley Prep (Fla.) in the state championship game.

In Arizona, Highland came out on top of the AIA 6A Division, which is quite a feat each year considering the stacked competition and talent surrounding the Phoenix area. UNLV will get a preview of their DE commit Fisher Camac, who leads the Hawks on defense. Key wins for the Hawks came late in the season during their 11-3 run, with playoff victories over Red Mountain and Chaparral in the 6A championship.

Saturday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m.: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.)

Collins Hill’s resume includes a 15-0 record and GHSA 7A state title along with the No. 2 ranked player in the country, Sr. Travis Hunter – CB (FSU commit). No. 164 Sr. QB Sam Horn (Missouri commit) makes the offense go, along with No. 116 Jr. Ethan Davis – TE (Tennessee commit). Key wins for the Eagles this season came late against Mill Creek, Lowndes, Grayson and Milton in the GHSA state championship game.

Graham-Kapowsin captured the WIAA 4A state title on their way to a 14-0 season, with a 50-point average margin of victory. The strength for the Eagles lies up front with DE Andrew Savaiinaea (Cal, Oregon, UCLA) and OL Vega Ioane (Arizona, Cal, Colorado), while Curtis and Hunter Hill on the DL are both committed to Idaho State. Key wins this season came in the later round playoff games against Bothell, Kamiakin and Lake Stevens in the WIAA state championship.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.geicobowlseries.com.

-30-

For further information on the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series and for media requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected]; @kimelchlepp