NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament Presented by Buick: Semifinals and Championship Live on ESPN and ESPN2, December 16 & 18

ESPN’s coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament reaches its pinnacle this weekend with the semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 16 and the championship match on Saturday, Dec. 18. Meeting in the semifinals on ESPN are No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Louisville (7 p.m. ET) and No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh (9:30 p.m.).

The championship will air on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m., immediately preceded by the NCAA Volleyball Championship Preview Show Presented by Buick at 7:15 p.m. The special studio preview will be hosted by Courtney Lyle with Jennifer Hoffman. Hoffman was an All-American at Louisville.

Paul Sunderland and Salima Rockwell will announce the live action of both the semifinals and championship matches. Rockwell was a three-time All-American setter at Penn State and two-time team captain for the U.S. National Team.

Christine Williamson will serve as a reporter supporting both studio and game coverage. Williamson was an outside hitter at the University of Miami.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Thu, Dec 16 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Presented by Buick – Semifinal

No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Louisville ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Presented by Buick – Semifinal

No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh ESPN Sat, Dec 18 7:15 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Preview Show Presented by Buick ESPN2 7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Presented by Buick – Championship ESPN2

