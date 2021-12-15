NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament Presented by Buick: Semifinals and Championship Live on ESPN and ESPN2, December 16 & 18
ESPN’s coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament reaches its pinnacle this weekend with the semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 16 and the championship match on Saturday, Dec. 18. Meeting in the semifinals on ESPN are No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Louisville (7 p.m. ET) and No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh (9:30 p.m.).
The championship will air on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m., immediately preceded by the NCAA Volleyball Championship Preview Show Presented by Buick at 7:15 p.m. The special studio preview will be hosted by Courtney Lyle with Jennifer Hoffman. Hoffman was an All-American at Louisville.
Paul Sunderland and Salima Rockwell will announce the live action of both the semifinals and championship matches. Rockwell was a three-time All-American setter at Penn State and two-time team captain for the U.S. National Team.
Christine Williamson will serve as a reporter supporting both studio and game coverage. Williamson was an outside hitter at the University of Miami.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Programming
|Network
|Thu, Dec 16
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Presented by Buick – Semifinal
No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Louisville
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Presented by Buick – Semifinal
No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 18
|7:15 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Preview Show Presented by Buick
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Presented by Buick – Championship
|ESPN2
-30-