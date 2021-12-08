NCAA Men’s College Cup Presented Live on ESPNU, December 10 and 12

The 2021 Men’s College Cup will air exclusively on ESPNU this weekend, December 10 and 12, live from Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The men’s soccer semifinals will feature No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 10, followed by No. 3 Georgetown facing No. 2 Washington at 8:30 p.m. Championship action will be live on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Clemson is making its ninth College Cup appearance overall while Notre Dame earned its second berth in nine seasons. This is the first appearance for Georgetown since the Hoyas won the title in 2019, but third appearance overall. Despite Washington being the highest seed remaining in the bracket, the Huskies are making their first-ever College Cup appearance in program history.

On the call this weekend in Cary are play-by-play voice Dalen Cuff and analyst Devon Kerr. Kerr is a former professional player for Germany’s Regionalliga and spent his college career at Stetson University.

Date Time (ET) Match Network Fri, Dec 10 6 p.m. NCAA Men’s College Cup Semifinal

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr ESPNU 8:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s College Cup Semifinal

No. 3 Georgetown vs. No. 2 Washington

Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr ESPNU Sun, Dec 12 2 p.m. NCAA Men’s College Cup Championship

Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr ESPNU

-30-