NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Finals Set for ESPN Networks, December 9 & 11
- No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 4 Wisconsin serve as Regional hosts
ESPN will continue its coverage of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship this weekend with Regional Semifinals and Finals coming from all four host site locations – No.1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 4 Wisconsin. Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 9, with six matches on ESPNU and two on ESPN+. Regional Finals swings into action on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m., with all four matches on ESPNU.
All matchups will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.
Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:
Louisville:
- Play-by-play: Eric Frede
- Analyst: Katie George – three-time, first team all-conference selection and 2015 ACC Player, Setter and Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Louisville
Texas
- Play-by-play: Paul Sunderland
- Analyst: Salima Rockwell – three-time All-American setter at Penn State and two-time team captain for the U.S. National Team
Pittsburgh
- Play-by-play: Alex Loeb
- Analyst: Missy Whittemore – three-time All-American at the University of Florida
Wisconsin
- Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle
- Analyst: Karch Kiraly – current coach of the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team, four-time Olympic gold medalist and the only player to win gold in both beach and indoor volleyball
During Regional Finals, Sam Gore and Jennifer Hoffman will provide studio coverage throughout the evening from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Hoffman was an All-American at Louisville.
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Site
|Match
|Network
|Thu, Dec 9
|11 a.m.
|Pittsburgh
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals
BYU vs. Purdue
Alex Loeb, Missy Whittemore
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals
Kansas vs. Pittsburgh
Alex Loeb, Missy Whittemore
|ESPN+
|Louisville
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals
Florida vs. Louisville
Eric Frede, Katie George
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Wisconsin
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals
Minnesota vs. Baylor
Courtney Lyle, Karch Kiraly
|ESPNU
|Louisville
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals
Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech
Eric Frede, Katie George
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Wisconsin
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals
UCLA vs. Wisconsin
Courtney Lyle, Karch Kiraly
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals
Washington vs. Texas
Paul Sunderland, Salima Rockwell
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Texas
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals
Illinois vs. Nebraska
Paul Sunderland, Salima Rockwell
|ESPNU
|Sat, Dec 11
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Finals
Alex Loeb, Missy Whittemore
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Louisville
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Finals
Eric Frede, Katie George
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Wisconsin
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Finals
Courtney Lyle, Karch Kiraly
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Texas
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Finals
Paul Sunderland, Salima Rockwell
|ESPNU
