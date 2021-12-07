NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Finals Set for ESPN Networks, December 9 & 11

No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 4 Wisconsin serve as Regional hosts

ESPN will continue its coverage of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship this weekend with Regional Semifinals and Finals coming from all four host site locations – No.1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 4 Wisconsin. Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 9, with six matches on ESPNU and two on ESPN+. Regional Finals swings into action on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m., with all four matches on ESPNU.

All matchups will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.

Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:

Louisville:

Play-by-play: Eric Frede

Analyst: Katie George – three-time, first team all-conference selection and 2015 ACC Player, Setter and Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Louisville

Texas

Play-by-play: Paul Sunderland

Analyst: Salima Rockwell – three-time All-American setter at Penn State and two-time team captain for the U.S. National Team

Pittsburgh

Play-by-play: Alex Loeb

Analyst: Missy Whittemore – three-time All-American at the University of Florida

Wisconsin

Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Karch Kiraly – current coach of the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team, four-time Olympic gold medalist and the only player to win gold in both beach and indoor volleyball

During Regional Finals, Sam Gore and Jennifer Hoffman will provide studio coverage throughout the evening from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Hoffman was an All-American at Louisville.

2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Site Match Network Thu, Dec 9 11 a.m. Pittsburgh NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals

BYU vs. Purdue

Alex Loeb, Missy Whittemore ESPNU 1 p.m. Pittsburgh NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals

Kansas vs. Pittsburgh

Alex Loeb, Missy Whittemore ESPN+ Louisville NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals

Florida vs. Louisville

Eric Frede, Katie George ESPNU 3 p.m. Wisconsin NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals

Minnesota vs. Baylor

Courtney Lyle, Karch Kiraly ESPNU Louisville NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals

Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech

Eric Frede, Katie George ESPN+ 5 p.m. Wisconsin NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals

UCLA vs. Wisconsin

Courtney Lyle, Karch Kiraly ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Texas NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals

Washington vs. Texas

Paul Sunderland, Salima Rockwell ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Texas NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Semifinals

Illinois vs. Nebraska

Paul Sunderland, Salima Rockwell ESPNU Sat, Dec 11 4 p.m. Pittsburgh NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Finals

Alex Loeb, Missy Whittemore ESPNU 6 p.m. Louisville NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Finals

Eric Frede, Katie George ESPNU 8 p.m. Wisconsin NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Finals

Courtney Lyle, Karch Kiraly ESPNU 10 p.m. Texas NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Regional Finals

Paul Sunderland, Salima Rockwell ESPNU

