Ryan named presenting sponsor of ESPN Events’ Frisco Football Classic

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, will be the presenting sponsor of ESPN Events’ Frisco Football Classic college football bowl game.

The Frisco Football Classic presented by Ryan will feature Miami (OH) (6-6), representing the Mid-American Conference, and North Texas (6-6), representing Conference USA, on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air on ESPN.

“We are delighted to welcome Ryan as a presenting sponsor of the Frisco Football Classic and look forward to having this leading Dallas-based company as part of a fantastic college football bowl event, “said Frisco Football Classic executive director Sean Johnson.

“Ryan is proud to sponsor the Frisco Football Classic and support student-athletes from these two incredible schools, said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “We wish them continued success both on and off the field.”

The Frisco Football Classic presented by Ryan is one of 18 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events during the 2021 Bowl Season. Fans can purchase tickets at https://friscofootballclassic.com/ and follow the bowl online on twitter @FBFriscoClassic or Instagram at FBFriscoClassic.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. For more information, visit ryan.com.

Note: “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 12 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-