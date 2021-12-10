Saturday Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV — UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier

Prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

The final UFC Pay-Per-View event of the year – UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier – streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, December 11, at 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card features two title fights as lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (31-8-0) makes his first title defense against No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier (28-6-0). The co-main sees double champion Amanda Nunes (21-4-0) defend her women’s bantamweight title for the sixth time when she faces No. 3 contender Julianna Peña (11-4-0). Prelims will air on ESPN+, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. with early prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Live coverage starts with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Oliveira vs. Poirier on Friday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

On Saturday, live coverage begins at 12 p.m. with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Oliveira vs. Poirier Pre-Show on ABC and ESPN3.

The headliner features two veterans where Oliveira is the belt holder and has won nine in a row but may need to beat Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, to validate his status as champion. Poirier could have fought for the title earlier this year, but chose to meet Conor McGregor in both January and July. Having convincingly defeated the legend both times, he now has the undisputed crown clearly in his sights.

In the co-main, Nunes will enter the Octagon with 12 consecutive victories. She is widely considered the best female MMA fighter of all time. For her part, Peña, the first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter, is using her underdog status as motivation. “Nobody is counting me in as far as winning the fight,” she said. “Everybody’s against me. No one is rooting for me. And literally, the whole world, it feels like, is against me. And that’s just kind of the way that it’s always been for me. It’s like everybody has always counted me out. They counted me out on The Ultimate Fighter. They’ve counted me out my entire career. No one ever takes me seriously…And I just think that you cannot let what these people say get to you.”

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 12/10 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Oliveira vs. Poirier ESPN2 7 p.m. UFC 269 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Oliveira vs. Poirier ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube 7:30 p.m. UFC 269 Pre-Show Presented by Toyo Tires: Oliveira vs. Poirier ESPN+ Sat., 12/11 12 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Oliveira vs. Poirier Pre-Show ABC, ESPN3 5 p.m. Best Bets: UFC 269 ESPN App, ESPNSportsBetting YouTube 6 p.m. UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 269 presented by Modelo: Oliveira vs. Poirier (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English, Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m.* UFC 269 Post Show presented by Toyo Tires: Oliveira vs. Poirier ESPN+

* immediately following main card

