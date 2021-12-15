Streaming Alert: ESPN+ to Exclusively Stream Four Inside the College Football Playoff Episodes and Full CFP Archive

Four episodes of Inside the College Football Playoff to feature Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati starting Dec. 23

Full archive of 21 College Football Playoff games available now on ESPN+

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

To help get fans ready for the upcoming College Football Playoff, ESPN+ will exclusively stream four episodes of Inside the College Football Playoff, featuring an inside look at Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati as the elite college football programs battle to claim the ultimate prize – a national championship.

The episodes will debut starting on December 23. The full schedule is below:

Episode 1 – December 23: A visit to Cincinnati’s campus as the Bearcats prepare for their first playoff experience, and fans go behind the scenes as Alabama learns where and who they’re playing. In Ann Arbor, the Wolverines learn the media demands that come with the CFP while Georgia focuses on returning to the fundamentals of what made them elite last season.

Episode 2 – January 4: All four teams following the semifinals

Episode 3 – January 7: The two remaining teams leading into the national championship

Episode 4 – January 14: The national championship game and the celebrations that follow

Additionally, beginning today, fans can stream every single semifinal and national championship since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2015. The 21 games can be accessed exclusively on ESPN+ HERE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

– 30 –

Contacts:

Olivia Wilson ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])