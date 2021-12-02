Tailgreeter Named Title Sponsor of 2021 Cure Bowl in Orlando

ESPN Events and Orlando Sports Foundation announce new sponsor of upcoming college football bowl game

2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl to be played in Orlando, will be televised Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Tailgreeter, a digital marketplace that aims to make tailgating more accessible to fans all over the world, is the new title sponsor of the Cure Bowl college football game. ESPN Events, which owns and operates the game, and the Orlando Sports Foundation (OSF), which manages the game, announced the new sponsorship today. The 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl will be played Friday, Dec. 17 in Orlando. Kickoff is 6 p.m. ET and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The Tailgreeter Cure Bowl matchup will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5. Participating teams will be from the American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt, Mid-American Conference, and Conference USA.

“We are honored to welcome Tailgreeter as title sponsor of the Cure Bowl. The Orlando Sports Foundation and ESPN Events continue our efforts to offer a first-class college football bowl experience in Central Florida while remaining steadfast in our mission to bring teams together to find a cure for cancer,” said Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO Alan Gooch.

“As a tailgating platform, we owe a lot to the incredible passion and traditions that fans have created across the country,” said Tailgreeter founder and CEO Nick Akrap. “The pinnacle of college football is Bowl Season, and ESPN Events is a big reason why it has grown into such a phenomenon. When we were introduced to coach Alan Gooch and his Cure Bowl team, their passion for the foundation and football made the decision to be the title sponsor a no-brainer. Bowl Season truly is the most wonderful time of the year, and getting to be a part of it by helping more fans have an incredible tailgate experience is more than a dream come true. It’s why we created Tailgreeter.”

On December 17 at 2 p.m., college football fans and cancer thrivers will turn Orlando’s Church Street pink. A FREE pregame street fest ends in a cancer-survivor led community march to the gates of the stadium for the 6 p.m. kickoff of the 7th Tailgreeter Annual Cure Bowl on ESPN2. Tickets start at $37 and are currently on sale at CureBowl.com For more information and survivor/thriver sign up, visit www.march2cure.org

About Tailgreeter

Tailgreeter is a digital marketplace headquartered in Chicago, Ill., that connects tailgate hosts with fans that prefer to join a tailgate instead of trying to set it up themselves. Tailgreeter is elevating fans’ game day experiences one parking lot at a time. With hosts in more than 100 locations around the world and tailgates ranging from football and soccer games to races and concerts, Tailgreeter affords everyone an opportunity to enjoy an affordable, hassle-free experience. Find out more at www.Tailgreeter.com

About the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

The Tailgreeter Cure Bowl is more than a game. It is a platform to raise awareness for cancer research and recognize those that are fighting cancer or have survived cancer. Funds raised from the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl directly benefit cancer research organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Since 2015, the bowl has helped raise a collective $3.88 million dollars to benefit cancer research. To learn more, visit CureBowl.com

About Orlando Sports Foundation

The Orlando Sports Foundation (OSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit membership organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for cancer research. The OSF hosts several events throughout the year, including the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl.

With the combined support of Central Floridians, loyal sports fans and strategic partners, the OSF is further dedicated and committed to serving the challenges of cancer awareness and elimination, invigorating the Central Florida athletic community and supporting youth organizations with standards of benevolence, integrity and moral excellence. The OSF works with our stakeholders to involve the entire community to join us in our quest to bring teams together to find a cure for cancer. Together, we can tackle this. Click here to donate

For more information about the Orlando Sports Foundation or the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl and affiliated events visit www.OrlandoSportsFoundation.com

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 12 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-