Top Recruits to Announce College Commitments During ESPN’s National Signing Day Coverage, Dec. 15

ESPN will deploy a multi-network approach to cover the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, Dec. 15, with coverage on ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network. Seven recruits in the ESPN300 will make their announcements as part of College Football Live: Signing Day Special on ESPN2 beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The two-hour special will be hosted by Matt Schick and national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, joined by ESPN recruiting insider Craig Haubert, analyst Roddy Jones and reporter Tom Van Haaren. Head coaches Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) and Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame) will also join the show.

Name ESPN 300 Rank Position Rank Schools In Consideration Kamari Wilson 14 1 (S) Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M Shazz Preston 15 3 (WR) Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas Marvin Jones, Jr. 62 6 (LB) Alabama, Georgia, Florida State Zion Branch 76 5 (S) Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC Kam Dewberry 107 15 (OT) Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M Anthony Lucas 121 14 (DT Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, UCLA Earl Little, Jr. 207 25 (CB) Alabama, Florida State, Miami

SEC Network

Alyssa Lang hosts with Haubert, and analysts Gene Chizik and Roman Harper joining the desk for insight and analysis. Five-minute updates will be given at the top of the hour at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. before the SEC Now: Signing Day Special begins at noon. Coverage will continue throughout The Paul Finebaum Show with a full recap of the Early Signing Period in the 9 p.m. edition of SEC Now.

ACC Network

The Huddle: Signing Day Special with host Jordan Cornette along with Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will provide a wrap-up of the day’s events at 6 p.m. The show will focus on top recruiting wins for the ACC with analysis from Luginbill. Guests during the hour-long show include head coaches from across the league as early signing day concludes. Packer and Durham, ACCN’s daily morning show, will also provide reaction to key signees in the ACC on Wednesday morning from 7-10 a.m.