Top Recruits to Announce College Commitments During ESPN’s National Signing Day Coverage, Dec. 15
ESPN will deploy a multi-network approach to cover the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, Dec. 15, with coverage on ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network. Seven recruits in the ESPN300 will make their announcements as part of College Football Live: Signing Day Special on ESPN2 beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The two-hour special will be hosted by Matt Schick and national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, joined by ESPN recruiting insider Craig Haubert, analyst Roddy Jones and reporter Tom Van Haaren. Head coaches Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) and Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame) will also join the show.
|Name
|ESPN 300 Rank
|Position Rank
|Schools In Consideration
|Kamari Wilson
|14
|1 (S)
|Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M
|Shazz Preston
|15
|3 (WR)
|Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas
|Marvin Jones, Jr.
|62
|6 (LB)
|Alabama, Georgia, Florida State
|Zion Branch
|76
|5 (S)
|Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC
|Kam Dewberry
|107
|15 (OT)
|Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M
|Anthony Lucas
|121
|14 (DT
|Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, UCLA
|Earl Little, Jr.
|207
|25 (CB)
|Alabama, Florida State, Miami
SEC Network
Alyssa Lang hosts with Haubert, and analysts Gene Chizik and Roman Harper joining the desk for insight and analysis. Five-minute updates will be given at the top of the hour at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. before the SEC Now: Signing Day Special begins at noon. Coverage will continue throughout The Paul Finebaum Show with a full recap of the Early Signing Period in the 9 p.m. edition of SEC Now.
ACC Network
The Huddle: Signing Day Special with host Jordan Cornette along with Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will provide a wrap-up of the day’s events at 6 p.m. The show will focus on top recruiting wins for the ACC with analysis from Luginbill. Guests during the hour-long show include head coaches from across the league as early signing day concludes. Packer and Durham, ACCN’s daily morning show, will also provide reaction to key signees in the ACC on Wednesday morning from 7-10 a.m.
Longhorn Network
Longhorn Network kicks off the morning at 8 a.m. with a two-hour special, Texas Football National Signing Day. The special, hosted by Lowell Galindo along with Fozzy Whittaker and Michael Griffin, as well as Alex Loeb who will be reporting live from the Texas football team office, will focus on head coach Steve Sarkisian’s first official Texas recruiting class. Galindo and Whittaker will be back with Coach Sark at 7 p.m. for a 30-minute recap show, Longhorn Extra: National Signing Day Special.
