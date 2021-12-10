Winners Revealed for 2021 The Home Depot College Football Awards
Thursday’s 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Jordan Davis (Georgia), Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) and Bryce Young (Alabama) the night’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.
Davis received the Check Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. Walker took home the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s premier running back, as well as the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Young took home the Maxwell Award for college player of the year, in addition to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour special include: Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison received the Biletnikoff Award, Michigan’s Jake Moody was awarded the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, San Diego State’s Matt Araiza received the Ray Guy Award and Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant took home the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners
|Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year
|Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
David Bell, Purdue
Jameson Williams, Alabama
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
|Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Jake Moody, Michigan
Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
|Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year
|Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Jordan Stout, Penn State
|Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year
|Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Bryce Young, Alabama
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback
|Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Bryce Young, Alabama
|Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Jordan Davis, Georgia
Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back
|Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Verone McKinley III, Oregon
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
|Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back
|Tyler Badie, Missouri
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Lou Holtz
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh
|William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete
|Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
|Team captain: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Trey McBride, Colorado State
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service
|Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Patrick Fields, Oklahoma
Isaiah Sanders, Stanford
|Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
|Josh Gattis, Michigan
Jeff Grimes, Baylor University
Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State
Dan Lanning, Georgia
Warren Ruggiero, Wake Forest
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Carlton Martial, Troy
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team:
|Position
|Player
|School
|Class
|WR
|David Bell
|Purdue
|Jr.
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|Pittsburgh
|So.
|TE
|Trey McBride
|Colorado State
|Sr.
|OL
|Ikem Ekwonu
|N.C. State
|So.
|OL
|Evan Neal
|Alabama
|Jr.
|OL
|Darian Kinnard
|Kentucky
|Sr.
|OL
|Zion Johnson
|Boston College
|Gr.
|C
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Iowa
|Jr.
|QB
|Kenny Pickett
|Pittsburgh
|Sr.
|RB
|Kenneth Walker III
|Michigan State
|Jr.
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|Jr.
|PK
|Jake Moody
|Michigan
|Sr.
|DL
|Jordan Davis
|Georgia
|Sr.
|DL
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Michigan
|Sr.
|DL
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Oregon
|So.
|DL
|Jermaine Johnson
|Florida State
|Sr.
|LB
|Will Anderson
|Alabama
|So.
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Georgia
|Jr.
|LB
|Devin Lloyd
|Utah
|Jr.
|DB
|Kyle Hamilton
|Notre Dame
|Jr.
|DB
|Coby Bryant
|Cincinnati
|Gr.
|DB
|Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|Sr.
|DB
|Verone Mckinley
|Oregon
|So.
|P
|Matt Araiza
|San Diego State
|Jr.
|Kick Returner
|Brian Battie
|South Florida
|So.