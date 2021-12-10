Winners Revealed for 2021 The Home Depot College Football Awards

College Football

Winners Revealed for 2021 The Home Depot College Football Awards

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp Kimberly Elchlepp 3 hours ago

Thursday’s 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Jordan Davis (Georgia), Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) and Bryce Young (Alabama) the night’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.

Davis received the Check Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. Walker took home the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s premier running back, as well as the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Young took home the Maxwell Award for college player of the year, in addition to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour special include: Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison received the Biletnikoff Award, Michigan’s Jake Moody was awarded the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, San Diego State’s Matt Araiza received the Ray Guy Award and Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant took home the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners

Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year		 Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
David Bell, Purdue
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker		 Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Jake Moody, Michigan
Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year		 Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Jordan Stout, Penn State
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year		 Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Bryce Young, Alabama
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback		 Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Bryce Young, Alabama
Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Jordan Davis, Georgia
Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back		 Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Verone McKinley III, Oregon
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back		 Tyler Badie, Missouri
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Lou Holtz
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh
William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete		 Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team captain: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Trey McBride, Colorado State
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center		 Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service		 Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Patrick Fields, Oklahoma
Isaiah Sanders, Stanford
Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year		 Josh Gattis, Michigan
Jeff Grimes, Baylor University
Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State
Dan Lanning, Georgia
Warren Ruggiero, Wake Forest
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Carlton Martial, Troy
Grant Morgan, Arkansas

The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team:

Position Player School Class
WR David Bell Purdue Jr.
WR Jordan Addison Pittsburgh So.
TE Trey McBride Colorado State Sr.
OL Ikem Ekwonu N.C. State So.
OL Evan Neal Alabama Jr.
OL Darian Kinnard Kentucky Sr.
OL Zion Johnson Boston College Gr.
C Tyler Linderbaum Iowa Jr.
QB Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Sr.
RB Kenneth Walker III Michigan State Jr.
RB Breece Hall Iowa State Jr.
PK Jake Moody Michigan Sr.
DL Jordan Davis Georgia Sr.
DL Aidan Hutchinson Michigan Sr.
DL Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon So.
DL Jermaine Johnson Florida State Sr.
LB Will Anderson Alabama So.
LB Nakobe Dean Georgia Jr.
LB Devin Lloyd Utah Jr.
DB Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame Jr.
DB Coby Bryant Cincinnati Gr.
DB Jalen Pitre Baylor Sr.
DB Verone Mckinley Oregon So.
P Matt Araiza San Diego State Jr.
Kick Returner Brian Battie South Florida So.

 

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp

Kimberly Elchlepp

Back to top button
Close