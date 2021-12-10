Winners Revealed for 2021 The Home Depot College Football Awards

Thursday’s 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Jordan Davis (Georgia), Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) and Bryce Young (Alabama) the night’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.

Davis received the Check Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. Walker took home the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s premier running back, as well as the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Young took home the Maxwell Award for college player of the year, in addition to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour special include: Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison received the Biletnikoff Award, Michigan’s Jake Moody was awarded the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, San Diego State’s Matt Araiza received the Ray Guy Award and Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant took home the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

T he Home Depot College Football Awards Winners

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Luke Fickell, Cincinnati NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Lou Holtz Disney Spirit Award

Most Inspirational Player or Team Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh William V. Campbell Trophy

Scholar-Athlete Charlie Kolar, Iowa State The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team captain: Nakobe Dean, Georgia John Mackey Award

Outstanding Tight End Trey McBride, Colorado State

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M Rimington Trophy

Outstanding Center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia Wuerffel Trophy

Community Service Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Patrick Fields, Oklahoma

Isaiah Sanders, Stanford Broyles Award

Assistant Coach of the Year Josh Gattis, Michigan

Jeff Grimes, Baylor University

Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State

Dan Lanning, Georgia

Warren Ruggiero, Wake Forest Burlsworth Trophy

College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Carlton Martial, Troy

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team: