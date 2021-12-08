X Games Chiba Will Take Place in Japan for the First Time in 2022

Inaugural X Games event in Japan will take place in the City of Chiba April 22 – 24

Competitions will feature world-class athletes in Skateboard, BMX and Moto X

ZOZOMARINE STADIUM will host X Games competitions, cultural festival experience and music

Click to View Teaser Video

X Games, the world’s premier action sports event, announced today that a summer edition of the event will take place in Japan for the first time ever. X Games has reached an agreement with X Games Japan Organizing Committee, a consortium led by Japanese event production company Shin So Sha in conjunction with the City of Chiba, to collaborate on X Games Chiba 2022, which is scheduled to take place April 22-24, 2022. The event will feature Skateboard, BMX and Moto X competitions over three days at ZOZOMARINE STADIUM.

For more than 25 years, X Games has successfully organized action sports events in 12 countries around the globe, attracting more than six million attendees. Since its inception in 1995, the X Games have become the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world’s best action sports athletes in BMX, Skateboard and Moto X at the X Games, and Ski and Snowboard at the winter version of the X Games against the backdrop of each individual host city.

In addition to local Japanese broadcasts and ESPN’s U.S. media, X Games Chiba competitions will be televised on ESPN networks around the world and distributed via other international media outlets and local television broadcasters in various markets.

Along with world-class action sports competition and athletes, X Games Chiba will feature musical performances, art installations, food and festival experience. The inaugural event will have a distinctly Japanese flavor, showcasing the beautiful country, cities and culture of Japan in everything from the course designs to the medals, and highlighting the youth and sports culture in Japan throughout the festival village and live event coverage.

Sakura Yosozumi, X Games skateboard bronze medalist and Tokyo 2020 gold medalist, said, “I’m so happy to hear that the X Games, the dream event for skateboarders all over the world, will be held in Japan! I think it’s a stage that every skateboarder has dreamed of, and even now that skateboarding is an Olympic sport, X Games is one of my favorite events that I want to keep competing in. I have participated in the X Games twice before, but I have yet to win a gold medal at the X Games, so when I am selected to compete, I will do my best to win my dream gold medal.”

Thirteen-time X Games gold medalist Nyjah Huston said, “I’m stoked for X Games to go to Japan. Hyped to get back there.”

“I’m very excited to hear that the X Games, one of the best competitions in the world, will finally be held in Japan,” said Aori Nishimura, who won multiple medals in the X Games and was a finalist in the Women’s Skateboard Street at Tokyo 2020 Summer. “It will be a great opportunity for Japanese skateboard fans to watch the world’s top athletes compete up close, so I’m sure this will be an event like no other.”



ZOZOMARINE STADIUM |PHOTO: CITY OF CHIBA

Tim Reed, ESPN’s vice president, programming & acquisitions, added: “With Japanese athletes being such a driving force behind the progression of action sports today, we could not be more excited to showcase the world’s best athletes on the X Games stage in Japan for the first time. The city of Chiba and nearby Tokyo are such dynamic, cultural centers with avid action sports fans it matches perfectly with the X Games brand.”

The mayor of Chiba City, Shunichi Kamiya, also commented, “I am very pleased that X Games Chiba 2022 will be held at ZOZOMARINE STADIUM for the first time in Japan, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to make this event possible. X Games, a premier action sports event that boasts global popularity, will be held in Makuhari, a vibrant community in Chiba City and one of Japan’s leading entertainment destinations, that has been recognized for hosting many large-scale events of music festivals, sports and such. This is a long-awaited international event that will help revitalize the economy of our city, and I feel it is a great honor. The excitement of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is still like yesterday, which young Japanese athletes in skateboarding and BMX competed at a high level with the world’s best athletes, and I believe that their brilliant performances inspired generations. Now that action sports drive traction and popularity in Japan thanks to the Tokyo 2020 Games, I would like to invite you to X Games Chiba 2022, and witness the excitement and brilliance of action sports. As the host city, we will do our utmost to support the event and aim to make it an enjoyable event for people in Chiba, so please look forward to it.”

In closing, “We would like to express my gratitude to many people and stakeholders for their support in bringing the X Games, a dream stage for action sports athletes, to Japan, and to all those who have supported the action sports scene to date,” said Shinji Kawano, the representative of X Games Japan Organizing Committee. “We will do our best to empower and grow the action sports scene in Japan and make this event inspiring to new generations. X Games Chiba 2022 will be a big step forward in the history of X Games. We are looking forward to seeing you at the venue where not only amazing competitions but also a variety of cultural and festival experiences will be unfolded.”

X Games Chiba 2022 sports and disciplines are as follows:

SKATEBOARD BMX MOTO X Park (M & W) Park Best Whip Street (M & W) Street Freestyle Demo Flatland

The full schedule and ticket information for X Games Chiba 2022 will be announced in the near future. Additional information on all X Games events will be forthcoming on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressroom.com for media only.

X Games Chiba 2022 Event info:



Date: April 22 – 24, 2022

Venue: ZOZOMARINE STADIUM

Address: 1 Mihama, Mihama Ward, Chiba, 261-0022, Japan

Ticket: Advanced tickets will be available on e-plus

Website: https://xgamesjapan.com/

*Carefully monitoring the situation pertaining to COVID-19, we will closely work with local health organizations and follow the COVID-19 guidance to ensure the safety of visitors, athletes, and all stakeholders.