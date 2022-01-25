2022 ACC Football Schedule Set to be Revealed Exclusively on ACC Network, January 31

The Huddle: 2022 Football Schedule Reveal slated for primetime

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt set to unveil and breakdown all 14 ACC institutions’ schedules

ACC Spring Football dates will also be included

The 2022 ACC football schedule will be unveiled live during a two-hour special The Huddle: 2022 Football Schedule Reveal on Monday, Jan. 31, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network.

Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt on Monday as they reveal each team’s full 2022 schedule along with key matchups and weeks. Coaches from across the conference will join live during the second hour of the show between 8-9 p.m.

Additionally, the ACCN’s coverage of ACC Spring Football will also be announced on Monday.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

