ACC Network to Exclusively Carry All 14 ACC Spring Football Games

ACC Spring Football coverage throughout March and April on ACCN

First look at new head coaches at Duke, Miami, Virginia and Virginia Tech

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home for ACC football’s slate of spring games throughout March and April.

ACCN’s coverage begins Saturday, March 17, with Georgia Tech’s spring game at 6 p.m. ET. Syracuse and Louisville follow on Friday, April 1 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, April 3 (4 p.m.), respectively.

Saturday, April 9 features six games and 12 straight hours of coverage beginning with Boston College at 11 a.m. Clemson follows at 1 p.m., along with North Carolina (3 p.m.), Florida State (5 p.m.), NC State (7 p.m., tape delay) and reigning ACC Champion Pitt (9 p.m., tape delay). NC State’s and Pitt’s Spring Games will both air live on network’s digital platform, ACCNX, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 includes a quadruple header on ACCN starting with Miami’s spring game and new head coach Mario Cristobal at noon. A first look at reigning Atlantic Division Champion Wake Forest is set for 2 p.m., while fans will get to see two more new head coaches in the Coastal Division – Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry and Duke’s Mike Elko in action at 4 and 6 p.m., respectively.

Virginia, with new head coach Tony Elliott, closes out an action-packed spring football season on Saturday, April 23 at 4 p.m.

Commentators and additional spring game details will be announced in the coming weeks. All spring football games on ACCN will also be available on the ESPN App.

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu, March 17 6 p.m. Georgia Tech: White & Gold Game ACCN Fri, April 1 7 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game ACCN Sun, April 3 4 p.m. Louisville: Red-White Game ACCN Sat, April 9 11 a.m. Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCN 1 p.m. Clemson: Orange and White Scrimmage ACCN 3 p.m. North Carolina: Carolina Football Spring Game ACCN 5 p.m. Florida State: Garnet and Gold Spring Football Game ACCN 7 p.m. NC State Spring Game ACCN 9 p.m. Pitt Blue-Gold Spring Game ACCN Sat, April 16 Noon Miami Spring Game ACCN 2 p.m. Wake Forest Spring Game ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia Tech Spring Game ACCN 6 p.m. Duke: Blue & White Game ACCN Sat, April 23 4 p.m. Virginia Spring Game ACCN

