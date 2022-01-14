College GameDay Covered by State Farm Returns for its 16th Season This Saturday from Bristol, Conn.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm Begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Rece Davis Returns as Host with Analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off its 16th season Saturday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2. Saturday’s season debut featuring host Rece Davis, along with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studio, with Bilas joining from Lexington, Ky., before the No. 18 Wildcats host No. 22 Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The one-hour GameDay, featuring analysis, interviews and features, will originate from studio the first two weeks before traveling to college campuses starting Jan. 29. Future campus sites will be determined week-to-week and announced one week prior to each show.

“We are excited to kick off the College GameDay basketball season this Saturday,” said Drew Gallagher, ESPN coordinating producer. “There are so many great storylines, dynamic players and thrilling matchups in the sport this season, and we look forward to covering them in the weeks ahead. With Rece Davis hosting and expert analysis from Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, we have the best voices in the sport. And most of all, we look forward to seeing the passionate fans and storied venues as the show plans to get back on the road in the coming weeks.”

In its 16th year as a presenting sponsor, State Farm is proud to bring back on-site activations later this season including its Half-Court Shot promotion and GameDay bus after a hiatus in 2021.

Wendy’s, a long-time associate sponsor of GameDay, will host content supporting its men’s and women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award with a Wooden Watch feature. Additional associate sponsors for GameDay include Expedia and Vrbo.

Highlighting this Saturday’s College GameDay is a virtual roundtable discussion with ESPN college basketball writer Myron Medcalf and men’s and women’s basketball coaches Kyra Elzy (Kentucky), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Kara Lawson (Duke) and Levelle Moton (North Carolina Central). Together, they discuss Martin Luther King Jr., and how the coaches will convey his legacy to their players ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Also beginning Saturday is the digital/social pregame show Countdown to GameDay Live covered by State Farm. For 30 minutes each week before College GameDay on TV, hosts Christine Williamson, Jason Fitz and Dalen Cuff will usher fans into the show and the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup at 10:30 a.m. ET. Countdown to GameDay is available every Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

-30-

Media Contact:

Julie McKay, ESPN Communications – [email protected]