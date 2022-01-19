Defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Host First Place Chicago Bulls Friday on ESPN

The Defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks and 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will host the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan on Friday, January 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Dave Pasch and analyst Jeff Van Gundy will provide commentary for the game, with Israel Gutierrez reporting from the sidelines.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, ESPN’s NBA pregame studio show, will precede the game at 7 p.m. from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios with host Mike Greenberg and analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose.

Tonight’s NBA doubleheader Presented by State Farm tips off at 7:30 p.m. as the Charlotte Hornets and 2021 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball visit the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum. Curt Gowdy Media Award-winners Mike Breen and Doris Burke will call the action with sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. The ESPN doubleheader continues as the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic host the LA Clippers and Reggie Jackson at 10 p.m. Mark Jones will be on the call with NBA Champion and analyst Richard Jefferson. NBA Countdown will lead into the evening’s action starting at 7 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Jan 19 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Jan 20 7 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Jan 21 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN Radio

The Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic on Thursday. The team of Marc Kestecher and P.J. Carlesimo will describe the action over the airwaves at 7 p.m. on ESPN Radio.

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s hour-long NBA studio show, airs weekdays at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including Vince Carter, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Tim Legler, Chiney Ogwumike, and Brian Windhorst. Each day, the cast discusses the top NBA storylines and previews the biggest matchups of the day.

On today’s show, Andrews will interview new Los Vegas Aces head coach, Becky Hammon.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, Windhorst outlines the discussion around whether teams will risk not trading away stars, such as the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal. Also, Kevin Pelton dives into the numbers to see how Kyrie Irving, four games into his 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets, is faring while playing part-time, and where the Nets go from here. Thursday, Kirk Goldsberry dissects the Lakers record and how the team, which preseason bettors had as the presumptive contender, can improve.

