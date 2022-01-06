Disney Advertising Sales Kicks Off the New Year with Exciting Sponsorship Portfolio for College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game, one of the marquee events of the sports calendar, will mark the grand conclusion of the college football season on Monday, Jan. 10, and Disney Advertising Sales has locked in 11 sponsors to be part of the magic. Championship weekend and game day in Indianapolis, Ind., will feature on-site activations, unique feature integrations and ESPN talent appearances.

AT&T returns as the presenting sponsor of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mercedes-EQ will serve as the halftime entitlement sponsor. AT&T 5G will sponsor the pregame showcase while Ram Trucks will sponsor the postgame showcase. Additional feature sponsors include Allstate, Capital One, Disney Movie: Bob’s Burgers, Dr Pepper, Gatorade, Siri and Taco Bell. All sponsors will have a presence within this year’s CFP All Access virtual experience – a virtual extension to the on-site CFP Championship Weekend events in Indianapolis.

Leading up to the big game, numerous sponsor activations will be taking place throughout Championship Weekend. The Indiana Convention Center is a family-friendly destination with games, activities and insightful sessions at the Capital One Stage. Programming will include ESPN personalities Matt Barrie, “Stanford Steve” Coughlin, Heather Dinich, Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Paul Finebaum, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Laura Rutledge, Christine Williamson, Gene Wojciechowski, and more. Conversations will cover a variety of topics – Champ Game previews, sports betting, athlete mental health and nutrition, career opportunities for women in sports, and even a live taping of the popular ESPN College Football podcast.

On Jan. 8-9, leading up to the National Championship Game, AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will feature performances by Twenty One Pilots, Doja Cat, AJR, Ava Max and Pink Sweat$ performing live in Indianapolis’s iconic Monument Circle. Using multi-camera broadcast technology powered by AT&T 5G, AT&T will give fans across the country the opportunity to create their own concert during the show on att.com/5Gfanzone or watch the live performance at 6:30pm EST on ATT’s Instagram.

For the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship, presenting sponsor AT&T is creating a 5G powered experience that’s never been done in the CFP National Championship Game broadcast. Whether fans are in Indianapolis or watching the ESPN telecast at home, they can experience select pre-game and half-time entertainment through the lens of multiple 5G connected cameras showcasing different angles and viewpoints from around the stadium. Through a mixed-use of video and lights, plus the power of 5G, it will be a viewing experience unlike any other.

In addition to the pregame showcase AT&T also sponsors ESPN’s College Football Playoff Countdown to the National Championship and will continue to provide in-game alternate camera angles through the Skycam and Pylon Cam.

Other sponsor integrations will include an on-site Allstate sponsored bus which will be shown on air at the National Championship Game and the Allstate Party at the Playoff on Saturday night of CFP Championship Weekend. Dr Pepper will serve as the presenting sponsor of the CFP National Championship trophy.

-30-