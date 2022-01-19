ESPN Films Latest 30 for 30 Documentary “The Tuck Rule” to Premiere February 6

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, “The Tuck Rule,” on February 6. Directed by Ken Rodgers (“The Two Bills,” “Al Davis vs. The NFL”) and Nick Mascolo, the documentary examines one of the most controversial plays in sports history, twenty years after it took place. Trailer: https://youtu.be/Uehs_Uzo4Cs

Without the Tuck Rule, Tom Brady wouldn’t have won his first playoff game – and who knows where his destiny might have gone from there. But whether what happened on January 19, 2002 was the right call or a terrible call, divine providence or deep conspiracy, one thing is certain: The life of Tom Brady, as well as the life of the Hall of Famer who hit him on the play, Brady’s college teammate Charles Woodson, was forever changed that night.

In the documentary, Brady and Woodson sit down together and look back, for the first time ever, on their fateful collision that snowy night in Foxboro. “The Tuck Rule” will premiere February 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library.

Said co-director Ken Rodgers: “The Tuck Rule is certainly one of the most controversial calls in the history of sports, but it may also be one of its most consequential. It proves that one moment, this moment, any moment, can change our lives – just as it did for Brady and Woodson twenty years ago today. It was awe-inspiring to hear these two friends talk with each other about that moment for the first time in their lives. Their emotions about that night are still fresh.”

Along with an exclusive sit-down between Brady and Woodson, the film features interviews with referee Walt Coleman, Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tedy Bruschi, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Mark Davis, Tim Brown, Eric Allen and Lincoln Kennedy. The film is co-produced by ESPN, NFL Films, 199 Productions, and Build Your Legend Productions.

Advance press screeners, additional information, including film clips and director statements and bios, are available upon request. Follow 30 for 30 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series “The Last Dance.” ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

-30-