ESPN Gets Spicy: Launches ‘Postseasoning’ Spice Blend to Celebrate the High Stakes of Postseason Football
First-ever Seasoning Mix Available for Fans at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis
For football fans, everything is elevated in the postseason. So come playoff time, ESPN is giving fans something to elevate their food as well. Introducing: Postseasoning.
Postseasoning is a custom spice blend for fans who are looking to pair the intensity of postseason football with intense flavor in their tailgating or pregame cooking. The seasoning consists of salt, onion, gochugaru, garlic, paprika, black pepper, & cayenne. (Note: Postseasoning is not recommended for fans of teams under .500)
“Serving fans is what drives us, and Postseasoning is an unexpected, but truthful way to tap into our mission,” said Curtis Friends, Senior Director, Sports Marketing, ESPN. “The football postseason is when everything is elevated, so it made sense for ESPN to help people elevate their fandom in one of its most powerful expressions: food.”
While the bottles are not for sale, over 10,000 bottles of Postseasoning will be given out at postseason games throughout the rest of the football calendar year. Fans in Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship will be able to pick up a bottle of Postseasoning at ESPN’s Playoff Fan Central located at the Downtown Indianapolis Convention Center (100 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225) while supplies last. Fan Central runs Jan. 8-10.
“Every now and then an idea comes along that everyone immediately agrees needs to exist in the world. Today, that idea is an ESPN spice bottle,” said NJ Placentra, Creative Director, Arts & Letters Creative Co.
Additional activations around the idea include:
- A partnership with James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott, who provided some recipes, tips & tricks on how to best use Postseasoning
- Custom boxes sent to select football fans & foodies across the country
- A hype video getting fans excited about Postseasoning (and postseason football)
- A microsite (promo.espn.com/postseasoning) with the video, photos, recipes, tips & tricks all in one place for fans to experience
“Whether you’re on the field or at the tailgate, as a huge football fan, I know that the postseason is the time where we all need to up our game,” Scott said. “I am excited to help ESPN in their mission to serve sports fans by creating recipes, tips & tricks on using Postseasoning.”
