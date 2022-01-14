ESPN Presents and Surrounds the Monday Night Wild Card Matchup Between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams

MegaCast Production on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Concludes Super Wild Card Weekend

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry on Traditional Telecast

NFL Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 and ESPN+; Between the Lines with NFL Live and Daily Wager Commentators on ESPN+

Monday Night Countdown Live from SoFi Stadium; Postseason NFL Countdown on Saturday and Sunday

NFL Rewind and NFL PrimeTime Recaps the Action

ESPN’s first Monday night Wild Card game will feature the NFC’s highest-seeded Wild Card team against the NFC West champions as the Arizona Cardinals travel to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN’s MegaCast production will present the final game of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, with fans able to watch the traditional telecast (ESPN, ABC and ESPN+), NFL Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2 and ESPN+) and Between the Lines, which features NFL Live and Daily Wager commentators (ESPN+). The showdown at SoFi Stadium is the second consecutive year ESPN’s MegaCast has presented an NFL Super Wild Card game and also marks the first NFL Playoff game to be played on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

In addition to the aforementioned MegaCast networks and ESPN properties, the Cardinals-Rams will stream on NFL Digital properties, as well as on mobile via Yahoo Sports and the mobile properties of the participating member clubs.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters will be live from SoFi Stadium, the location of Super Bowl LVI, for the traditional call of the game. The voices of Monday Night Football will cap their second season together with the call. Salters, who is in her 10th NFL season, will work her eighth playoff game for ESPN. John Parry will be the rules analyst for the telecast, calling upon his 16 postseason games as an official, including three Super Bowls.

Inside SoFi Stadium, ESPN will have its arsenal of production elements including:

Goal line 4kr robo cameras

An additional Super Slow Mode camera

Additional cameras for enhanced isolation coverage

Camera specializing in more cinematic shots of the quarterbacks

ESPN Deportes will telecast the Spanish-language telecast of the game, as Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and John Sutcliffe will be on the call of the game.

Peyton and Eli Make Playoff Debut

NFL Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli marks the alternate telecast’s postseason debut, as Peyton and Eli will be in their traditional remote locations to conclude their first season as part of ESPN’s signature MegaCast presentation. Both Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks will provide their authentic causal commentary that has become a trademark of the show. Guests will be announced closer to the game.

In Peyton and Eli’s debut year, the duo set ESPN alternate telecast viewership records, with a complete breakdown here.

NFL Live and Daily Wager Cast Provide A Different Approach on ESPN+

Between the Lines combines the cast of two daily ESPN studio shows, as Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears from NFL Live and Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum from Daily Wager will all play significant roles and, at times, interact with each other during the telecast. The Cardinals-Rams telecast will be supplemented by an array of data and statistics, including live odds and Next Gen Stats (NGS), as the team provides their insights in a free-flowing format, inclusive of broad strokes odds conversation. The two groups will originate from their regular studios, with NFL Live in Bristol and Daily Wager in Las Vegas. This is the third edition of the offering, having debuted during the Super Wild Card last season and then again for Week 1 this year.

In the days ahead of the game, The Walt Disney Company networks are each adding their own feel to the game, with specific marketing spots tailored to each network.

Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live Lead into Cardinals-Rams

ESPN will lead into the Monday night Wild Card game with its traditional studio programming, as Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.) will be live from SoFi Stadium and NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) airs ahead of the cast’s Between the Lines MegaCast programming. Around the Horn (5 p.m.) and Pardon the Interruption (5:30 p.m.) round out the programming.

Monday Night Countdown with Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Randy Moss, Steve Young and Adam Schefter will set the table for Cardinals-Rams, while also recapping the entire Super Wild Card Weekend. Among the highlights:

Live Reports: The latest on Arizona and Los Angeles, with Salters on the Cardinals and Lindsey Thiry reporting on the Rams

The latest on Arizona and Los Angeles, with Salters on the Cardinals and Lindsey Thiry reporting on the Rams Quarterback Conversations: Matthew Stafford with Alex Smith; Kyler Murray with Michelle Beisner-Buck

Matthew Stafford with Alex Smith; Kyler Murray with Michelle Beisner-Buck On the Field: Presumptive offensive player of the year Cooper Kupp joins Moss and Young on the field for a live interview during pregame warmups

Presumptive offensive player of the year Cooper Kupp joins Moss and Young on the field for a live interview during pregame warmups Best of the Best: C’Mon Man of the Year – best of the worst from 2021; Boomer’s Best – Chris Berman counts down the top plays of 2021

NFL Live with Rutledge, Kimes, Orlovsky and Spears will recap the first five games of Super Wild Card Weekend and preview the NFC West matchup, while also getting insight from Salters and Thiry.

Postseason NFL Countdown Anchors Coverage on Saturday and Sunday

Five hours of Postseason NFL Countdown will set the table for Super Wild Card Weekend’s Saturday and Sunday action, with shows on both days – on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and then in their traditional time slot on Sunday (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.). Sam Ponder hosts, along with Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. Among the highlights for Saturday

Live Reports: Dan Graziano is in Cincinnati and Diana Russini is in Buffalo

Dan Graziano is in Cincinnati and Diana Russini is in Buffalo Coach O: Coach Ed Orgeron joins the show to talk about his national championship quarterback and wide receiver combination, the Bengals Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase

Coach Ed Orgeron joins the show to talk about his national championship quarterback and wide receiver combination, the Bengals Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase The Rematch: A look back at the Patriots-Bills unique Monday Night Football game in Week 13, played in historically windy conditions

Additionally, Mossed Madness begins, as throughout the NFL Playoffs, Moss is asking for fans to vote on the best You Got Mossed! catch of the year. Voting will take place throughout January with the winner being announced on Super Bowl Sunday.

Ponder and team returns Sunday for a full three hour show. Highlights include:

Live Reports: Sal Paolantonio and Jeff Darlington in Tampa, with Paolantonio reporting on Eagles and Darlington with the Buccaneers. Ed Werder is in Dallas and Kimberley Martin will be in Kansas City

Sal Paolantonio and Jeff Darlington in Tampa, with Paolantonio reporting on Eagles and Darlington with the Buccaneers. Ed Werder is in Dallas and Kimberley Martin will be in Kansas City QB-to-QB: Jalen Hurts conversation with Steve Young

Jalen Hurts conversation with Steve Young Under Pressure: Wright Thompson essay on the pressures being faced by Dak Prescott and Jimmy Garoppolo

Wright Thompson essay on the pressures being faced by Dak Prescott and Jimmy Garoppolo Wild Week 18: Reliving the wild debut of the new Week 18

NFL PrimeTime and NFL Rewind with Multiple Editions, Recaps the Action

After the both Saturday and Sunday’s action, NFL Rewind (ESPN) and NFL Primetime (ESPN+) will recap the Playoff action, with both shows scheduled for approximately 12 a.m. ET Sunday and Monday. Wendi Nix, along with Ryan Clark and Jeff Saturday, will be on NFL Rewind, with Chris Berman and Booger McFarland on NFL PrimeTime. NFL Rewind will re-air multiple times during the night and NFL PrimeTime available on demand shortly after live edition.

NFL Matchup Prepares Fans Saturday Morning

Leading into Super Wild Card Weekend, NFL Matchup with Sal Paolantonio, Greg Cosell and Matt Bowen will breakdown the matchups, airing Saturday at 8 a.m. on ESPN2 after originally available at 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on ESPN.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22 Championship Series Ultimate Wild Card Premieres

In addition to the NFL programming, the EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22 Championship Series Ultimate Wild Card will premiere on Sunday at 8 a.m. (ESPN2) and then re-air on Tuesday (January 18) at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2.The Madden Championship Series Ultimate Wild Card, in addition to integrating Super Wild Card Weekend elements, will finalize the tournament field for Ultimate Madden Bowl, the annual grand finale of the Madden NFL Championship Series, which will air on ESPN (Feb. 11 at 9 p.m.).

–30–

Contact: Derek Volner ([email protected])