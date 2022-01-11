ESPN to Air Girls Basketball Invitational, January 21 & 22

Elite High Schools to Participate in Four-Team Basketball Tournament

Games Available on ESPNU and ESPN+

As part of the newly launched ESPN Girls High School Series, ESPN will air the Girls Basketball Invitational on ESPNU and ESPN+. The two-day tournament, hosted at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minn., brings together four elite girls basketball teams from four states, including the top three ranked teams in the nation: No. 1 Sidwell Friends School (D.C.), No. 2 DeSoto High School (Texas), No. 3 Hopkins (Minnesota), and Grandview High School (Colorado).

Girls Basketball Invitational Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Jan 21 5 p.m. No. 1 Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. No. 3 Hopkins (Minnesota) ESPNU 7 p.m. Grandview (Colorado) vs. No. 2 DeSoto (Texas) ESPN+ Sat, Jan 22 5 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN+ 7 p.m. Championship Game ESPN+

The ESPN Girls High School Series will include similar formatted events in additional girls’ sports taking place throughout 2022.

Girls Basketball Invitational Tournament Field (team notes and top college commits)

Rankings based on HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings: espnW 100 (2022), Super 60 (2023), Terrific 25 (2024) and espnW watch list (2025).

DeSoto High School (Texas)

2021 State Champions

58 ranked senior Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), No. 63 ranked senior Amina Muhammad (Texas) and No. 69 ranked senior Tionna Herron (Kentucky)

Grandview High School (Colorado)

Two state championships in the last 5 years

1 ranked senior Lauren Betts (Stanford) and her younger sister Sienna Betts who is a top 25 freshman

Hopkins High School (Minnesota)

Seven state championships and a record of 591-68 in the last 23 seasons

9 ranked senior Maya Nnaji (Arizona), No. 39 ranked senior Amaya Battle (Minnesota), No. 26 ranked junior Taylor Woodson, No. 38 ranked junior Sunaja Agara (Stanford) and No. 11 ranked sophomore Alivia McGill

Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)

Nine ISL League Championships

2 ranked senior Kiki Rice (UCLA), No. 10 ranked junior Jadyn Donovan and No. 4 ranked sophomore Kendall Dudley

The Girls Basketball Invitational was created by Paragon Marketing Group. Ticket and further event information can be found at: girlshsseries.com

About Paragon Marketing Group

