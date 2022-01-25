ESPN2 and ESPN+ Present USA-El Salvador on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2 and ESPN+ Present USA-El Salvador on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

  • ESPN FC, Countdown Live: USA-El Salvador Pregame Special, Fútbol Americas helm studio news and information coverage – exclusively on ESPN+
  • Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman, reporter Sam Borden and rules analyst Mark Clattenburg in the booth

ESPN2 and ESPN+ will present live coverage of the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador from Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 27. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with the 30-minute Countdown Live digital studio series exclusively on ESPN+, and lead into a 6:30 p.m. pregame show across ESPN2 and ESPN+. The match will kick off at 7 p.m.

USA-El Salvador is the U.S. team’s ninth of 14 qualifying matches for the three automatic World Cup spots from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The U.S. Men’s National Team ranks second – behind Canada (16 points) – in the CONCACAF standings with 15 points from a record of four wins, one loss and three ties.

USA-El Salvador on ESPN Platforms – Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Show/Match Platforms
Thu, Jan 27 6 p.m. Countdown Live: USA-El Salvador Pregame Special

Sebastian Salazar, Jermaine Jones, Kasey Keller and Hérculez Gómez

 ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. USA vs. Mexico Pregame

Salazar, Jones, Keller, and Gómez

 ESPN2, ESPN+
  7 p.m. USA vs. El Salvador

Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman, reporter Sam Borden, and rules analyst Mark Clattenburg

 ESPN2, ESPN+
  9 p.m. Fútbol Americas

Salazar and Gómez

 ESPN+

*Subject to change

The Commentators

  • Match commentators: play-by-play announcer Jon Champion, analyst Taylor Twellman,sideline reporter Sam Borden, and rules analyst Mark Clattenburg
  • Studio commentators: Host Sebastian Salazarand former U.S. Men’s National Team players Hérculez GómezJermaine Jones and Kasey Keller will host pregame, halftime and post-game segments. The crew will also host the 30-minute Countdown Live: USA-El Salvador Pregame Special on ESPN+
  • Postgame studio: Salazar and Gomez will host a post-game edition of Fútbol Americason ESPN+, at the conclusion of the match (approx. 9:30 p.m.).

Exclusively on ESPN+: ESPN FC, Countdown Live and Fútbol Americas

In addition to livestreaming USA-El Salvador, ESPN+ will be home to the most-comprehensive studio news and information coverage of the three U.S. team’s World Cup campaign beginning Thursday, Jan. 27 – Wednesday, Feb. 2:

  • ESPN FC, the daily soccer news and information program available on ESPN+, will originate portions of Thursday’s edition from Columbus, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The show will also provide reporting and analysis of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s three World Cup qualifying matches – Sunday, Jan. 30 at Canada; and Wednesday, Feb. 2 vs. Honduras in Minneapolis
  • Countdown Live: USA-El Salvador Pregame Special, the live soccer pregame series, will preview the match beginning at 6 p.m. with Salazar, Gómez, Jones and Keller. The program will originate from Lower.com Field in Columbus
  • Following its successful debut at a U.S. Men’s National Team match in November, Fútbol Americas with Salazar and Gómez will return on-site in Columbus following the conclusion of the USA-El Salvador World Cup match (approx. 9 p.m.). The special show will cover live post-game press conferences from the team managers and players as well as match reactions.

– 30 –

