ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Heads to Kansas for Its First On-Campus Show of the Year on January 29

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay 7 hours ago
Lawrence, KS - January 24, 2020 - University of Kansas: Rece Davis, LaPhonso Ellis, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas during College GameDay Covered by State Farm (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
  • College GameDay will travel for the first time since the 2020 season
  • Show precedes Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup – No. 12 Kentucky at No. 7 Kansas at 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • In its 18th season, GameDay makes its ninth visit to Allen Fieldhouse and fourth visit to a Kentucky-Kansas matchup

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm makes its long-awaited return to campus on Jan. 29 at the University of Kansas for its first road show since the 2020 season. The one-hour GameDay, hosted by Rece Davis, along with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, will be live ahead of the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup between the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 7 Jayhawks (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The one-hour pregame show will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29 inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., Gameday’s ninth visit to the iconic arena and the fourth time the show will originate from a Kentucky-Kansas matchup. Kansas holds a 2-1 advantage in the past GameDay meetings.

 College GameDay tipped off its season last week and will continue in studio this Saturday, Jan. 22, before traveling to Kansas and other campus sites throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Future campus sites will be determined week-to-week and announced one week prior to each show

