ESPN’s NBA Today Viewership For December Up From Last Two Years

Increases Among Black Female and Overall Female Audiences

NBA Today, ESPN’s new NBA weekday studio show hosted by Malika Andrews, scored in December with viewership increases compared to the last two years. The new show averaged 340,000 viewers for the month, according to Nielsen. This is up 21 percent vs. December 2020 and up four percent from December 2019. It was ESPN’s most-watched month in the timeslot in nearly three years, since February 2019.

The show also delivered audience gains in several key demographics, including the Black Female audience, which was up 14 percent and 23 percent vs. December 2020 and December 2019, respectively. The overall female audience was also up six percent from both December 2020 and December 2019.

“We believe that our focus on news and information, in addition to the credibility and candor of our diverse cast, are keys to long-term success,” said David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production. “We’re encouraged by the early results and our dedicated team will remain relentless in producing the very best content every day.”

NBA Today averaged 408,000 viewers for the week leading into Christmas, making it the show’s most-watched week so far.

NBA Today launched on October 18, 2021, coinciding with the start of the 2021-22 season. Malika Andrews is joined by analysts Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike as well as reporters Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. NBA Today generally airs from 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

-30-