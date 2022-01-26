Exclusive NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Series Presented by Meta Quest Returns as the Brooklyn Nets Visit the Golden State Warriors on January 29

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest returns this Saturday, January 29, as the Brooklyn Nets and James Harden clash with the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen returns as the voice of NBA Saturday Primetime with ESPN NBA analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Lisa Salters. Officiating expert Steve Javie will also contribute to the telecast. ESPN Radio commentator Marc Kestecher will provide commentary over the airwaves with analyst P.J. Carlesimo.

NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s will precede Saturday’s game at 8 p.m. on ABC, emanating from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios with host Mike Greenberg and analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream at 8 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App, hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth.

Weeknight ESPN Doubleheaders

ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader Presented by State Farm tips off at 7:30 p.m. with the first place Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler hosting the New York Knicks and Julius Randle. Dave Pasch will call the game with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.

Immediately following at 10 p.m., the first place Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker visit the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell. The duo of Mark Jones and Mark Jackson will provide commentary on ESPN.

ESPN’s Wednesday coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew hosted by Michael Eaves and analysts Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins. Hoop Streams will also stream live at 7 p.m.

Friday’s ESPN doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. with the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James visiting the Charlotte Hornets and 2021 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and analyst Hubie Brown, with Israel Gutierrez reporting from the sidelines. The telecast is subject to local blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market. This week on ESPN.com, Ramona Shelburne looks at the Lakers’ path with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

The defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the New York Knicks and Randle at 10 p.m. in the Friday nightcap. Pasch will call the action with Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Doris Burke.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Jan 26 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Michael Eaves, Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Mark Jones, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Jan 27 7 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Jan 28 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Ryan Ruocco, Hubie Brown, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Jan 29 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors ABC: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James visit the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid on Thursday on ESPN Radio. Sean Kelly and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude will describe the game with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s hour-long NBA studio show, airs weekdays at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Zach Lowe, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst and, making his Los Angeles in-studio debut this week, JJ Redick.

-30-