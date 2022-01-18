Kendra Andrews Joins ESPN as NBA Reporter Covering the Golden State Warriors

ESPN today announced it has signed Kendra Andrews to a multi-year agreement. Andrews will serve as an NBA reporter, primarily covering the Golden State Warriors. She begins today, January 18, 2022.

“I’m excited and so grateful to be joining ESPN and this talented team of journalists,” said Andrews. “Growing up in Oakland, I understand how important the Warriors and the NBA are to the Bay Area. I’m looking forward to sharing their stories as they continue an already thrilling season.”

Andrews will write and report for ESPN.com while also contributing reports to various ESPN television platforms, including its NBA programming and SportsCenter. She will first appear on today’s episode of NBA Today, hosted by her sister Malika Andrews, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

“Kendra has already established herself as a respected reporter on the Golden State Warriors beat,” said Cristina Daglas, ESPN Executive Editor. “We’re looking forward to her continuing that work at ESPN, breaking news and delivering compelling storytelling across all of our platforms.”

Prior to joining ESPN, Andrews served as Warriors reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and co-hosted the Dubs Talk podcast. She had previously covered the Denver Nuggets for The Athletic. Andrews is a Gonzaga University graduate and is a former Washington Post intern.

Additionally, ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell, who previously covered the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, among other assignments, began his new role as Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks reporter earlier this month.

