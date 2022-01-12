Max McGee Joins ESPN as SportsCenter Anchor

Max McGee has joined ESPN as an anchor for the network’s signature news and information program SportsCenter. He will begin his new duties on January 31.

McGee comes to ESPN from WJZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Baltimore, Md., where he was a news and sports anchor for the past three years. McGee covered Baltimore’s professional sports teams, University of Maryland sports and breaking news.

“I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,” said McGee. “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.”

Prior to moving to Baltimore, McGee was a sports and news anchor at WMBF-TV, the NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach/Florence, S.C. He began his television career as a reporter and producer at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, La., where he shared an AP Award for best sportscast.

A native of Cherry Hill, N.J., McGee is a graduate of Temple University.

