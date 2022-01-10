National Hockey League Games Continue on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu This Week

Tuesday, January 11: Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+ and Hulu

Thursday, January 13: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN; Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+ and Hulu

Out-of-market games stream exclusively on ESPN+ all season – 33 games this week

Tuesday’s Red Wings vs. Sharks game available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+; Thursday’s Flyers vs. Bruins game available on ESPN Deportes

The National Hockey League (NHL) returns to ESPN this week with an exclusive national game on Thursday, January 13, and on ESPN+ and Hulu with two exclusive games – one on Tuesday, January 11, and the second on Thursday.

In addition, 33 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week. ESPN+ is the streaming home to more than 1,000 out-of-market games throughout the season.*

Tuesday’s ESPN+ and Hulu-exclusive game features the Detroit Red Wings (16-16-4) visiting the San Jose Sharks (19-16-1) at 10:30 p.m. ET, with Leah Hextall handling play-by-play commentary and Dominic Moore joining as analyst. Studio coverage will be hosted by John Buccigross and analyst Barry Melrose.

CLICK TO VIEW VIDEO

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Bob Wischusen will call play-by-play with analyst AJ Mlezcko and Brian Boucher reporting from rinkside, when the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) take on the Boston Bruins (18-11-2). Also at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, John Buccigross will be on the call with analysts Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan for the Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-1) divisional matchup with the Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) on ESPN+ and Hulu. Studio coverage for both games on Thursday will be hosted by Steve Levy with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios as analysts.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Jan. 11 10:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Dominic Moore Studio: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose Thursday Jan. 13 7 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mlezcko Reporter: Brian Boucher Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Ryan Callahan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks game will also be available to stream in Spanish on at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Eitan Benezra and analyst Toño Valle. Thursday night’s Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins game at 7 p.m. ET will also air on ESPN Deportes with play-by-play announcer Kenneth Garay and analyst Carlos Rossell.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 33 out-of-market games this week, beginning with tonight’s Seattle Kraken (10-19-4) at Colorado Avalanche (21-8-2) game at 9 p.m. ET. The Avalanche aim to build on its franchise record 11-home-game wins in a row, while the Kraken’s Phillip Grubauer will be in net after spending the previous three seasons playing for the Avalanche. Also tonight, the New York Rangers (23-9-4) visit the Los Angeles Kings (17-13-5) in an East Coast-West Coast matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET. The action continues with a Western Conference game on Friday at 8 p.m. ET between the Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7) and the Minnesota Wild (21-10-2) as they each push to remain competitive in their respective division races. Winners in four of their last five games, the Dallas Stars (17-13-2) visit the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) and a returned Nikita Kucherov on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out-of-market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

This week’s episode of The Point will air two hours later at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, on ESPN2. Join host Arda Öcal, John Tortorella and Emily Kaplan for a special reveal of the USA Men’s Olympic team exclusively on The Point. Also joining on the show will be one of the yet-to-be-announced 2022 NHL All-Star team captains.

All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

Thursday’s SportsCenter at 6 p.m. ET

On Thursday, January 13, tune into the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter on ESPN for the exclusive reveal of the 2022 All-Star Game rosters, analysis, commentary and takeaways.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. Arda Öcal will host the show on Monday and again on Thursday with Barry Melrose, providing analysis along with interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

John Buccigross will host on Tuesday along with Barry Melrose, and Linda Cohn will host the Wednesday, Friday and Saturday’s shows.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

