NBA Champion Kyrie Irving Makes his National Television Season Debut Wednesday on ESPN for Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

15-Year NBA Veteran JJ Redick Joins NBA Countdown Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Thursday on ESPN Radio

This week’s ESPN live NBA game coverage presented by State Farm tips off with a Wednesday doubleheader. In the first half, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. Ryan Ruocco will call the action from Madison Square Garden with Hall-of-Fame analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. At 10 p.m., the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden face the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Chicago Bulls. Dave Pasch is on the call with analyst Mark Jackson. The matchup will air exclusively on ESPN in the Chicago market.

Game coverage continues on Friday, Jan. 14, with a second doubleheader. Beginning 7:30 p.m., DeRozan, LaVine and Ball return to host the Golden State Warriors, starring Stephen Curry and newly returned Klay Thompson. The Warriors and the Bulls currently hold the number one spots in their respective conferences. Mike Breen will provide commentary with analyst Jeff Van Gundy and sideline reporter Monica McNutt. This game will be subjected to blackout restrictions in the Golden State market.

The second half of the doubleheader tips off at 10 p.m., when Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks return to ESPN to face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will call the action from FedExForum with NBA Champion and analyst Richard Jefferson.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede Wednesday and Friday’s doubleheaders live from ESPN’s Seaport Studios with analysis and reports from top ESPN commentators including Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, JJ Redick and host Mike Greenberg. NBA Countdown will provide comprehensive previews for both nights and discuss the top headlines around the league. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Jan 12 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, JJ Redick ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Jan 14 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Monica McNutt ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN Radio

On Thursday, Jan. 13, beginning at 9:30 p.m., Jusuf Nurkić and the Portland Trail Blazers visit Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. Play-by-play commentator Sean Kelley will describe the action on ESPN Radio with analyst P.J. Carlesimo.

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s hour-long NBA studio show, airs weeks at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including Matt Barnes, Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, JJ Redick, Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne, Marc Spears, Brian Windhorst, and Adrian Wojnarowski. Each day, the cast discusses the top NBA storylines and previews the biggest matchups of the day. Wednesday’s edition of the show will air on ESPN2.

ESPN.com

ICYMI:

Brian Windhorst detailed some of the individual records, including marks by Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James and Hakeem Olajuwon, that have stood and likely will stand the test of time as unbreakable, even 25 years from now when the NBA celebrates its 100th season.

Zach Lowe’s 10 things: a burgeoning Lakers tandem, the saddest Toronto Raptor and a surprising revival in Cleveland

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

-30-