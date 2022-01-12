Psyonix and ESPN X Games Team Up For X Games Open This Weekend to Kick Off Rocket League Championship Series Winter Split

Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) creators Psyonix once again teams up with ESPN’s X Games to kick off the Winter Split in North America this Friday, January 14 with the X Games Open. The event takes place January 14 – 16, streamed live on the ESPN App and Rocket League’s Twitch and YouTube pages beginning at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UTC) each day.

The X Games Open features four groups of four who play in a round-robin format to determine who moves on to the modified double-elimination bracket. Teams that finish first in their group will be placed into the Upper Bracket and therefore have an “additional life” in the Modified Double-Elimination Bracket. Teams that finish second and third in their group will be seeded into the Lower Bracket, meaning one loss will knock them out of the tournament. Teams who finish last in their group will be eliminated from the tournament.

The X Games Open will be an official X Games Aspen event, where the top two North American teams earn X Games Open Medals.

Psyonix and X Games previously collaborated in 2017 for the FACEIT X Games Rocket League Invitational within X Fest in Minneapolis and in 2021 for the RLCS X Games: North American Regional as part of X Games Aspen.

X Games Aspen 2022 will showcase the world’s top skiers and snowboarders January 21 – 23 live on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App. For more information please visit XGames.com .

Winner or nominee of more than 150 “Game of the Year” awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, online Ranks and Competitive Tournaments, a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely.

Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is a critically-acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 20 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War, Mass Effect 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Bulletstorm, Unreal Tournament III, Unreal Tournament 2004, and the award-winning Sports-Action hit, Rocket League®. Psyonix joined the Epic Games family in 2019.

