SEC Network Showcases SEC vs. SEC Showdown from the Circle City for 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

With a rematch of last month’s SEC Championship Game on the horizon in Indianapolis, SEC Network is set for nearly 20 hours of live coverage surrounding the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama. Championship Monday features more than 14 hours of wall-to-wall programming highlighting the SEC vs. SEC showdown.

Several SEC Network studio shows will originate from multiple sets in Indy, including SEC Now, Marty & McGee, SEC Nation, The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Football Final. Additionally, SEC This Morning will be live from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios to start Championship Monday off strong.

SEC Now

SEC Now will kick off on-site coverage on Saturday, Jan 8 at 9 a.m. ET, with commentary and analysis surrounding Saturday’s Media Day. Sunday will see two editions of the show, including live insight from the morning’s press conferences with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Dari Nowkhah hosts both days of on-site SEC Now coverage from Indy, joined throughout the weekend by Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Gene Chizik, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee, Benjamin Watson and Chris Doering. There will be on-site studio updates from Indy on SEC Now throughout the weekend’s conference basketball action, and SEC Now will also air the winning team’s press conference on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

SEC This Morning

SEC This Morning, hosted by SEC Network anchor Peter Burns and SEC Network college football analyst Chris Doering, delves into all things SEC, with all the headlines, highlights and hijinks from around the conference. The show will air live from Charlotte’s SEC Network studios on Monday, Dec. 10 at 8 a.m., and is simulcast on Sirius XM channel 374. A full slate of SEC-centric guests will join the show, including former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper

Smith and McGee are set for a Championship Monday edition of Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper. The duo meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Guests include Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, SEC Network analyst Watson and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions will have a three-hour pre-game edition live Monday from Section 401 of Lucas Oil Stadium at 3 p.m., as Paul Finebaum highlights the Tide-Bulldogs battle. Guests include Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, Commissioner Sankey, the cast of SEC Nation and more.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper closes out an exciting fall with a full pre-game show from Indy, providing expert SEC opinion and analysis from host Laura Rutledge, alongside analysts Tebow, Rodgers, Harper and Finebaum. The SEC Nation crew will be joined for additional insight throughout the evening from Smith, McGee and Watson. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper goes live at 6 p.m. from the main SEC Network set at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hometown Radio MegaCast

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast of each team, with their audio feed synced up with ESPN’s presentation. This MegaCast feed is made possible in conjunction with Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. SEC Network will carry the Alabama feed in the first half and the Georgia feed in the second half, with both radio broadcasts available in full on the ESPN App.

Alabama (SEC Network & ESPN App): Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson

Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson Georgia (SEC Network & ESPN App): Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley

Full details regarding ESPN’s MegaCast presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship are available here.

SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

A special Championship episode of SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will air from Indianapolis following the post-game trophy ceremony, as Rutledge is joined by Harper, Tebow, Rodgers, Smith and Watson to break down the CFP action from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Additional Programming Notes

CFP-centric programming throughout the week includes SEC Inside, SEC Featured and SEC in 60, which will feature New Year’s Eve CFP Semifinal victories by both squads

More than 40 hours of marquee matchups on the road to Indianapolis will highlight the week, including last month’s SEC Championship Game

SEC Network Social and Digital

SEC Network social and digital will once again provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from both SEC squads at the College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans can follow along with SEC Network on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as at SECNetwork.com.

Date Time (ET) SEC Network Programming Sat, Jan 8 9 a.m. SEC Now: Media Days Sun, Jan 9 9 a.m. SEC Now: Coaches Press Conferences 11 a.m. SEC Now Mon, Jan 10 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 2 p.m. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions 6 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper 8 p.m. Hometown Radio MegaCast: Georgia vs. Alabama 11:45 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Tue, Jan 11 9 a.m. SEC Now: Championship Press Conference

