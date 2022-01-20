UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Battle for Heavyweight Championship Saturday, Jan. 22, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

To share: https://bit.ly/3Al9Z9R

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV also includes Flyweight Championship

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET; Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

The first numbered UFC event of 2022 – UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., this Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT – will be exclusive to ESPN+ PPV and will feature two championship bouts, Heavyweight and Flyweight. ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will carry the prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Ngannou vs. Gane airs Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 270. There will also be a live edition of the show on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

The main event is a heavyweight title unification bout as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) battles undefeated interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0). This will be Ngannou’s first title defense following a KO win over Stipe Miocic in March. Ngannou has won 15 of his last 17 fights and overall has 11 first-round finishes. Gane has wasted no time rising through the heavyweight ranks, capturing the interim title with a spectacular TKO win over Derrick Lewis in August. A former professional kickboxer, he has also delivered notable victories against Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior Dos Santos.

In the co-main– a highly anticipated rematch and trilogy fight– UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5) defends his title against the man he defeated to win the crown, Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2). Initially featured on The Ultimate Fighter season 24, Moreno is the first native of Mexico to hold a UFC title. A powerful striker and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Figueiredo has scored with memorable wins over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Tim Elliott and Alexandre Pantoja.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will serve as reporter.

Why Henry Cejudo went from Brandon Moreno’s mentor to training his opponent at UFC 270

Coach-fueled Rivalry: How the MMA Factory Shaped Ngannou vs. Gane

Friday: UFC 270 expert picks: How will Francis Ngannou-Ciryl Gane and Brandon Moreno-Deiveson Figueiredo play out? (By Brett Okamoto)

Friday: ESPN Cover Story on Francis Ngannou (By Tim Keown)

Programming (All times ET)

Thu, 1/20 8 p.m. UFC 270 Press Conference: Ngannou vs. Gane ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri, 1/21 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Ngannou vs. Gane ESPN2 7 p.m. UFC 270 Pre-show presented by DraftKings: Ngannou vs. Gane ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC 270 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Ngannou vs. Gane ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat, 1/22 5 p.m. Best Bets: UFC 270 ESPN App, @ESPNSportsBetting YouTube 1 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Ngannou vs. Gane ABC, ESPN3 6 p.m. UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 270 presented by Modelo: Ngannou vs. Gane (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m.* UFC 270 Post Show presented by DraftKings: Ngannou vs. Gane ESPN+

* immediately following main card

