UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Battle for Heavyweight Championship Saturday, Jan. 22, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

- Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV also includes Flyweight Championship
- Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET; Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET
- ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices
The first numbered UFC event of 2022 – UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., this Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT – will be exclusive to ESPN+ PPV and will feature two championship bouts, Heavyweight and Flyweight. ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will carry the prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Ngannou vs. Gane airs Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 270. There will also be a live edition of the show on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.
The main event is a heavyweight title unification bout as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) battles undefeated interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0). This will be Ngannou’s first title defense following a KO win over Stipe Miocic in March. Ngannou has won 15 of his last 17 fights and overall has 11 first-round finishes. Gane has wasted no time rising through the heavyweight ranks, capturing the interim title with a spectacular TKO win over Derrick Lewis in August. A former professional kickboxer, he has also delivered notable victories against Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior Dos Santos.
In the co-main– a highly anticipated rematch and trilogy fight– UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5) defends his title against the man he defeated to win the crown, Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2). Initially featured on The Ultimate Fighter season 24, Moreno is the first native of Mexico to hold a UFC title. A powerful striker and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Figueiredo has scored with memorable wins over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Tim Elliott and Alexandre Pantoja.
Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will serve as reporter.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu, 1/20
|8 p.m.
|UFC 270 Press Conference: Ngannou vs. Gane
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Fri, 1/21
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings:
Ngannou vs. Gane
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UFC 270 Pre-show presented by DraftKings:
Ngannou vs. Gane
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC 270 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Ngannou vs. Gane
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Sat, 1/22
|5 p.m.
|Best Bets: UFC 270
|ESPN App, @ESPNSportsBetting YouTube
|1 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Ngannou vs. Gane
|ABC, ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane
(Early Prelims)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UFC 270 presented by Modelo: Ngannou vs. Gane
(Prelims)
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane
(Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 270 Post Show presented by DraftKings: Ngannou vs. Gane
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 PM
|Main
|Francis Ngannou (C) vs. Ciryl Gane (IC)
|UFC Heavyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
|UFC Flyweight Championship
|Undercard
|Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho
|Undercard
|Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
|Undercard
|Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman
|8 PM
|Feature
|Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain
|Undercard
|Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
|Undercard
|Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles
|Undercard
|Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez
|6 PM
|Feature
|Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
|Undercard
|Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
|Undercard
|Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
|Undercard
|Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius