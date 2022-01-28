WNBA Free Agency Special Presented By Google Set for ESPN2 on Tuesday, Feb. 1

ESPN is tipping off its WNBA free agency coverage on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a live WNBA Free Agency Special Presented by Google at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Host LaChina Robinson will be joined by Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, former WNBA head coach Carolyn Peck and standout reporter Holly Rowe. The foursome will recap the storylines of the day and offer perspective on how various moves could impact each team and the league overall.

ESPN.com will be the destination for the latest headlines and analysis throughout the free agency signing period, tracking the news as it develops and providing immediate reaction from Mechelle Voepel and Kevin Pelton. Once all of the major free agency transactions are complete, the platform will offer team-by-team free agency grades, followed by an updated WNBA mock draft. ESPN.com already has WNBA fans covered ahead of Tuesday’s happenings, including the following features:

