X Games Aspen 2022 Celebrates 25th Anniversary of X Games Winter Events with More than 21 Hours of Live Coverage from Aspen January 21-23

The world’s top skiers and snowboarders return to ESPN and ABC January 21-23 as X Games Aspen 2022 will offer more than 21 hours of live action sports competition from Aspen, Colorado. ESPN and ABC will showcase 13.5 hours of live competition, 7.5 additional hours will be streamed live on @XGames TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter and all 21 hours will be live via the ESPN App.

In addition to the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games Aspen 2022 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes.

For the full telecast schedule, please click HERE.

Click to View Video

Official X Games Aspen App Powered by Verizon Provides Fans Immersive Viewing Experience

The official X Games Aspen 2022 App, made in partnership with Verizon and ESPN Edge, is now available for anyone to download. For the first time ever, the app built on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will provide fans with an immersive viewing experience via 180 and 360-degree cameras positioned throughout the Slopestyle and SuperPipe courses. Within the app, fans are able to select between multiple live cameras, access immersive views exclusive to the app and watch highlights of all X Games events.

The official X Games Aspen app Powered by Verizon will be available for download on iOS and Android/Google Play stores.

Social Media Content at X Games Aspen 2022

The @instagram account will feature X Games Aspen 2022 content in Feed and Stories, focusing on Snowboarder Marcus Kleveland and the Snowboard Knuckle Huck event. Fans with Meta Quest 2 headsets will be able to watch live X Games content in Horizon Venues and VOD content in Horizon TV.

In addition, National Geographic will document behind-the-scenes photographs on their @NatGeo Instagram and @NatGeoAdventure accounts and will also invite fans to snap photos with their life-sized “Yellow Boarder” and share with #NatGeoLife.

Jack Mitrani Leads Team of Veteran X Games Athletes and Industry Experts in Competition and Lifestyle Coverage

Host Jack Mitrani will return to steer coverage of X Games Aspen 2022 from Buttermilk Mountain. The team of play-by-play and analysts will each be comprised of an action sports expert and pro athletes – Brandon Graham and Craig McMorris will cover snowboarding while Jimmy Coleman, Jen Hudak and Tom Wallisch provide the Ski call. In addition, reporting duties will be provided by Jonathan “DC” Oetken and Victoria Arlen.

Additional information on X Games Aspen is available at XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only, with more information regarding a virtual media hub forthcoming. For photos please visit ESPNImages.com.

About ESPN Edge

ESPN Edge is always looking to push the envelope of innovation, storytelling, and sports coverage. In an ever-changing competitive landscape ESPN Edge is committed to innovate, explore, develop, and adapt new technologies through our partnerships. These new technologies will enhance and advance the experience of our sports fans everywhere. Together ESPN Edge and Verizon will use 5G and new technology to transform the sports fan experience. At the ESPN Edge Innovation Center we allow our partners to quickly co-develop, test, and bring to market different technology, production, and customer solutions. With both partners being highly invested in this relationship and focusing on sports innovation we hope to transform the future of sports.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Grace Coryell, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4402; [email protected]

Danny Chi, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4400; [email protected]