X Games Aspen 2022 Competition Kicks off in Primetime this Friday on ESPN

Trevor Kennison to Hit Big Air Jump Live Sunday on ABC

ESPN and ABC will showcase 13.5 hours of live competition, 7.5 additional hours will be streamed live on @XGames TikTok, Instagram, YouTubeFacebook and Twitter and all 21 hours will be live via the ESPN App. Visit XGames.com for the full telecast schedule and how to watch information.

X Games Aspen begins Friday with five competition windows exclusively available via streaming on the @XGames social media and the ESPN App, before moving to ESPN for primetime coverage of the highly anticipated Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe and fan-favorite Snowboard Knuckle Huck competitions.

Saturday and Sunday host a full slate of X Games action with an ABC and ESPN window each day. Saturday begins on ABC as queen of X Games, Jamie Anderson, looks to defend her double golds in Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air. Then evening coverage on ESPN focused on Men’s Snowboard and Ski Big Air contests. Sunday is all about Ski as the ABC window covers Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle during the day and ESPN’s evening coverage highlights Men’s Ski SuperPipe and Knuckle Huck.

During the ABC window on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, adaptive skier Trevor Kennison will become the first adaptive athlete to hit the Big Air jump at X Games. Originally from Keene, New Hampshire, Kennison went viral as at the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s competition in 2019 when he won Rider’s Choice as the only adaptive athlete invited. Paralyzed in a snowboarding accident at 22 years old, Kennison began adaptive skiing in 2015 with support from the High Fives Foundation. He is now training for the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing and began hitting the backcountry on his sit ski in early 2020. A documentary film about Trevor’s life, Full Circle, is slated for release in fall 2022.

DATE/TIME (ET) NETWORK COMPETITIONS
Friday, January 21
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. @XGames Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle
2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. @XGames Women’s Ski Big Air
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. @XGames Special Olympics Unified Ski and Snowboard
8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. @XGames Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. @XGames Women’s Ski SuperPipe
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ESPN Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Encore)
Saturday, January 22
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. @XGames Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle
2 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle (Encore)

Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air

Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore)
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. @XGames Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe
8:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. @XGames Men’s Ski Big Air
10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Men’s Ski Big Air (Encore)
Sunday, January 23
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Women’s Ski SuperPipe (Encore)

Trevor Kennison Big Air jump

Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore)
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ESPN Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck

Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe (Encore)

Men’s Ski SuperPipe

*All competitions will also be available on the ESPN App.

The full X Games Aspen 2022 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.

 

Contact:         

Grace Coryell                ESPN, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Danny Chi                    ESPN, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

