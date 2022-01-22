X Games Aspen 2022 Day One News and Results

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Lands Epic Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Run for Gold, Tess Ledeux Lands First-Ever Double Cork 1260 in Women’s Ski Big Air; Daina Shilts and Palmer Lyons Defend Special Olympics Unified Snowboard and Ski Golds; Sildaru Becomes Most-Medaled Teen in X Games History with Gold; Scotty James Reclaims Monster Energy Men’s SuperPipe Gold

X Games Aspen 2022 welcomed fans back to Buttermilk Mountain with seven competitions on Friday. X Games Aspen 2022 continues through the weekend on ABC, ESPN and streaming on @XGames social media and the ESPN App.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott set the bar for the X Games Aspen 2022 competitions this weekend, when she quickly took the lead in Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle with her first run. But she wasn’t done yet, landing arguably the best Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle run in contest history – Cab 270 on the down bar, a switch boardslide pretzel out, frontside bluntslide 450 out, switch backside 900 Indy, frontside double cork 1080 melon and backside double cork 1080 Weddle grab. The first woman to land back-to-back double corks in a Slopestyle run, Zoi earned her third Slopestyle gold after settling for silver in 2021. Zoi bested favorite Jamie Anderson who took silver for her 20th X Games medal, making her the most medaled Slopestyle athlete and tying her for most X Games winter medals with Mark McMorris. Laurie Blouin rounded out the podium winning the bronze.

Not to be outdone, Tess Ledeux made a statement in her return to X Games Women’s Ski Big Air after missing the last two competitions. Eighteen minutes into the 30-minute jam session, Tess was sitting in fourth place, when she became the first woman to stomp a double cork 1620 in competition. She earned a score of 49 out of 50 on the jump and solidified her third gold medal. X Games Norway 2020 Big Air gold medalist Megan Oldham scored a 45 on first jump and held on for the bronze medal. X Games rookie Olivia Asselin, who entered the contest just moments before it began, earned bronze.

Special Olympics Unified returned to the X Games Aspen lineup this year with Snowboard & Ski competitions. In the snowboard competition, defending gold medalist Daina Shilts from Special Olympics Wisconsin and new partner Mons Røisland successfully earned another gold medal. Cody Field and Rene Rinnekangas earned the silver medal and X Games Special Olympics Unified rookie Catherine Darrow and Annika Morgan took bronze. In Ski, defending gold medalist Palmer Lyons and new partner James Woods also earned another gold medal. Haldan Pranger and new partner Aaron Blunck defended his silver medal and newcomer Tanner Jadwin and David Wise finished in third.

Snowboarder Marcus Kleveland started off his X Games appearance with his first Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck win. He is the first rider to Marcus will compete in Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air tomorrow.

Competing in both SuperPipe and Slopestyle at X Games Aspen 2022, Kelly Sildaru began with her second Ski SuperPipe gold. Kelly last earned SuperPipe gold at Aspen 2020. Coming into the event tied with Shaun White and Nyjah Huston for most X Games medals earned by a teenager, Kelly now owns that record outright with 10 before her 20th birthday. Kelly’s fourth was her best run, including a right 900 Weddle grab, left 900 tail grab, left alley-oop 540 tail and a right alley-oop 540 tail. The oldest in the field at 32, Brita Sigourney, the youngest in the field at 17 then X Games rookie Basalt’s Hanna Faulhaber – senior in high school – second-youngest medalist in women’s ski superpipe history

Capping the night was the Monster Energy Men’s SuperPipe competition, with Scotty James reclaiming the top spot after settling for silver last year. The last time Ayumu Hirano competed at X Games Aspen was in 2018, when he beat Scotty James by one point – a 99 over Scotty’s 98 score. However, tonight Scotty earned redemption and his fourth X Games gold medal. Although Ayumu’s run included back-to-back 1440s and two 1260s, Scotty’s switch backside double cork 1260 Weddle grab on the first hit set him apart. Ayumu Hirano landed a frontside triple cork 1440 truck driver for the first time at X Games, but fell on his next wall. A late add to the competition, Kaishu Hirano – Ayumu’s younger brother – earned his first X Games medal with bronze in his rookie appearance.

X Games Aspen continues tomorrow with Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle, Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle, Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air, Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe, Men’s Ski Big Air and Men’s Snowboard Big Air. Visit XGames.com for the full telecast schedule and how to watch information.

-30-

Results

Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL) Jamie Anderson (USA) Laurie Blouin (CAN) Kokomo Murase (JPN) Anna Gasser (AUT) Tess Coady (AUS) Hailey Langland (USA) Annika Morgan (GER)

Gold – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Silver – Jamie Anderson

Bronze – Laurie Blouin

Women’s Ski Big Air

Tess Ledeux (FRA), 94.00 Megan Oldham (CAN), 89.00 Olivia Asselin (CAN), 72.00 Maggie Voisin (USA), 70.00 Giulia Tanno (SUI), 65.00 Johanne Killi (NOR), 53.00 Mathilde Gremaud (SUI), 9.00

Gold – Tess Ledeux

Silver – Megan Oldham

Bronze – Olivia Asselin

Special Olympics Unified Snowboard

Daina Shilts/ Mons Røisland Cody Field/ Rene Rinnekangas Catherine Darrow / Annika Morgan Charles Gutierrez / Joey Okesson Henry Meece / Jack Mitrani Heather Bean / Jamie Anderson Matthew Boyles / Dusty Henricksen Joey Franken / Chris Klug Chase Lodder / Darcy Sharpe MacKenzie Beauvais-Nikl / Tess Coady

Gold – Daina Shilts / Mons Røisland

Silver – Cody Field / Rene Rinnekangas

Bronze – Catherine Darrow / Annika Morgan

Special Olympics Unified Skiing

Palmer Lyons / James Woods Haldan Pranger / Aaron Blunck Tanner Jadwin / David Wise Kohlor Von Eschen / Colby Stevenson Cameron Cox / Alex Hall Adrian Lukens / Trevor Kennison Andrew Carlson / Megan Oldham Andie Zitek / Giulia Tanno Amanda Leonard / Tom Wallisch Caroline Willis / Victoria Arlen

Gold – Palmer Lyons / James Woods

Silver – Haldan Pranger / Aaron Blunck

Bronze – Tanner Jadwin / David Wise

Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Marcus Kleveland (NOR) Fridtjof Saether Tischendorf (NOR) Dusty Henricksen (USA) Zeb Powell (USA) Luke Winklemann (USA) Miles Fallon (USA) Tyler Nicholson (CAN) Dillon Henricksen (USA)

Gold – Marcus Kleveland

Women’s Ski SuperPipe

Kelly Sildaru (EST) Brita Sigourney (USA) Hanna Faulhaber (USA) Zoe Atkin (GBR) Devin Logan (USA) Dillan Glennie (CAN) Svea Irving (USA) Annalisa Drew (USA)

Gold – Kelly Sildaru

Silver – Brita Sigourney

Bronze – Hanna Faulhaber

Monster Energy Men’s SuperPipe

Scotty James (AUS) Ayumu Hirano (JPN) Kaishu Hirano (JPN) Ryan Wachendorfer (USA) Lucas Foster (USA) Valentino Guseli (AUS) Toby Miller (USA) Joey Okesson (USA) Joshua Bowman (USA) Chase Blackwell (USA)

Gold – Scotty James

Silver – Ayumu Hirano

Bronze – Kaishu Hirano