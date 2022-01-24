X Games Aspen 2022 Day Three News and Results

Final Day of X Games Sees Trevor Kennison Hit the Big Air Jump; Andri Ragettli and Quinn Wolferman Earn Gold; Nico Porteous Defends SuperPipe Gold and Gus Kenworthy Retires

In the final day of competition, three Ski disciplines were complemented by Trevor Kennison’s Big Air jump. Over three days at X Games Aspen the total attendance was 35,700.

Sunday opened with bright, sunny skies for the Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle competition. X Games Norway 2020 gold medalist Andri Ragettli returned to X Games after tearing his PCL in March 2021. His first run placed him in seventh, but Andri was clean through the rails and then landed back-to-back 1620s with different bio rotations. Although Max Moffatt had already secured a podium position heading into his fourth run, he bettered his previous runs, highlighted by a technical rail line and a double bio 1620 on the last jump to move himself up into silver medal position. Sitting in ninth place heading into his fourth run and the final run of the competition, Alex Hall bumped Mac Forehand off the podium in the final run of the competition for a bronze medal.

In Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck, Montana’s Quinn Wolferman won his first X Games medal in his fourth appearance. Quinn’s tricks included a body slide worm turn 540 and left nose butter double cork 1080 safety.

New Zealand’s Nico Porteous ensured the Men’s Ski SuperPipe competition provided an exciting close to X Games Aspen 2022. The defending Men’s Ski SuperPipe gold medalist, Nico was sitting in third place heading into the final run of the competition. Then Nico completed a walk off run that included a switch right 900 weddle, switch left double cork 1440 safety, right double cork 1620 weddle, left double cork 1620 safety, left alley-oop double flatspin 900 Japan. It was the first time the switch left double cork 1440 was landed in competition and he is the first to land back-to-back double cork 1620s. Aspen native Aaron Blunck held the top spot for most of the competition, but settled for silver. Four-time SuperPipe gold medalist David Wise rounded out the podium with bronze.

In an emotional retirement, Gus Kenworthy took his final runs in the X Games Aspen SuperPipe. He is a five-time X Games medalist and has competed at X Games since 2011 in SuperPipe, Slopestyle and Big Air.

Catch X Games Aspen 2022 anthology programming on Saturday, January 30 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET on ABC.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Danny Chi ESPN Communications, 310-642-1509, [email protected]

Grace Coryell ESPN Communications, 818-585-3696, [email protected]

ESPN Images Click HERE to download photos from X Games Aspen 2022 ESPN Video Click HERE to download video from X Games Aspen 2022

Full Post-Competition Interviews with Medalists

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fz25lnm40hmlmag/AADxrv9SXaKmIBPnk7STGwFPa?dl=0

Video News Release

During X Games Aspen 2022, ESPN will make available a daily Video News Release with the following video content: Competition footage (Gold, Silver, Bronze runs), Breaking News and Features. The VNR is posted approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the final competition each day and is for EDITORIAL/NEWS USE ONLY. Footage is NOT for commercial use. To access the content, visit the link (no password required):

X Games Aspen 2022 Video News Release

Highlights of an event can only be displayed during the first week (1) after conclusion of the applicable event – no “in-progress” highlights or archiving of material is permitted.

On-air X Games, ESPN and ABC graphics included in the highlights cannot be blocked or covered.

No audio material, including voices of on-air talent, may be used.

Footage may not be used for any commercial or retail purposes whatsoever, and may only be used for promotional purposes upon written permission of the athlete(s) depicted in such image(s), absent a licensing agreement with ESPN to the contrary.

Any potential usage of highlights not complying with these guidelines must be approved in writing in advance by ESPN.

Results

Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Andri Ragettli (SUI) Max Moffatt (CAN) Alex Hall (USA) Mac Forehand (USA) Sebastian Schjerve (NOR) James Woods (GBR) Colby Stevenson (USA) Nick Goepper (USA) Evan McEachran (CAN) Christian Nummedal (NOR)

Gold – Andri Ragettli

Silver – Max Moffatt

Bronze – Alex Hall

Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck

Quinn Wolferman (USA) Jake Mageau (USA) Alex Hall (USA) Colby Stevenson (USA) Max Moffatt (CAN) Matej Svancer (AUT) Will Berman (USA) Keegan Kilbride (USA)

Gold – Quinn Wolferman

Men’s Ski SuperPipe

Nico Porteous (NZL) Aaron Blunck (USA) David Wise (USA) Noah Bowman (CAN) Birk Irving (USA) Hunter Hess (USA) Miguel Porteous (NZL) Ben Harrington (NZL) Gus Kenworthy (USA)

Gold – Nico Porteous

Silver – Aaron Blunck

Bronze – David Wise